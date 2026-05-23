Curtis Jones sends emotional Salah and Robertson message before Liverpool farewell

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Curtis Jones has made his feelings clear before Liverpool say goodbye to Mo Salah and Andy Robertson at Anfield.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

This weekend should have been all about celebrating two huge servants to the club, but our repeated stutters in the Champions League race mean Brentford’s visit still carries a degree of tension.

There will rightly be focus on Salah and Robertson, with mosaics planned and emotions expected to run high, but Jones has now added a personal message of his own.

Jones sends message to Salah and Robertson

Writing on X ahead of the final Premier League game of the season, Jones paid tribute to both departing teammates and made it clear how much they’ve meant to him personally.

Our No.17 wrote: “Not enough words to thank you both for everything you’ve done for me, the club and the city. Forever grateful my brothers ❤️

“One more together. Let’s finish it the way we should!”

That final line matters because Liverpool still have a job to do against Brentford, even if the Champions League picture is heavily in our favour.

For Jones, this is also a reminder of the relationships that exist inside a dressing room which has had plenty of noise around it in recent weeks.

The Scouser has clearly built a close bond with Salah, while Robertson’s influence across the squad has been obvious for years.

Jones future adds another layer

There’s also an interesting sub-plot around Jones himself, given reports from Italy have claimed the 25-year-old has fallen out with Arne Slot and could be open to an Inter Milan move.

David Lynch has also reported that contract talks with the academy graduate have effectively ceased, which only adds to the uncertainty around another player who should matter to Liverpool.

Jones was criticised by Jamie Carragher after commenting on Salah’s explosive social media post, with the former defender suggesting the midfielder should have stayed out of it.

That felt harsh, because whatever people think of the Egyptian’s comments, Curtis was reacting to a teammate and a friend who’s about to leave the club.

Liverpool have already lost too many links to the great Jurgen Klopp era, and with Robertson and Salah now preparing to go, keeping the last Scouser in the squad should feel important.

Jones’ message shows love, loyalty and a desire to finish properly.

Now we need the performance to match it.