Former Liverpool player to retire today after emotional Instagram statement

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has confirmed that he’ll retire from football after Real Betis’ final game of the season, bringing an end to a career that included a memorable spell at Anfield.

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The 37-year-old returned to his boyhood club after leaving us in 2024, having previously admitted that he cried when he said goodbye to Liverpool because he never got a proper farewell from the supporters.

Now, the Spaniard has decided that his final match as a Betis player will also be his final match as a professional footballer.

Adrian confirms retirement after Liverpool spell

Writing on Instagram, Adrian announced the decision in an emotional message to Betis fans, reflecting on a career which took him from Seville to West Ham, Liverpool and back home again.

The ex-Red wrote: “You already know that this will be my last match as Betis goalkeeper, but I want to announce to you that in the last few hours I have decided this will also be my last match as a footballer.

“I am retiring in the place where I belong.”

It’s a fitting ending for a player whose career came full circle, though Liverpool supporters will naturally remember his time at Anfield with plenty of affection.

Adrian joined us on a free transfer in 2019 and was thrown into action almost immediately after Alisson Becker suffered an injury on the opening day of the season.

Days later, our No.13 became a cult hero by saving the decisive penalty against Chelsea as Liverpool won the UEFA Super Cup in Istanbul.

Liverpool teammates respond to Adrian

Adrian left Liverpool with a Premier League winners’ medal, the Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and European Super Cup, even if his role later became more about dressing-room influence than starts.

That influence still matters, especially when the veteran’s own post referenced the Liverpool dressing room, saying he had played “great tunes like ‘Free From Desire’, which used to play in the Liverpool dressing room” during celebrations.

He remains attached to the club today, particularly after offering some public advice for Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Jordan Henderson responded to the post with emojis, while John Achterberg called him “amigo” and added: “top career all the best in the next steps.”

Stefan Bajcetic also replied: “Leyenda!”

Adrian wasn’t Liverpool’s longest-serving or most regular goalkeeper, but he was part of a great era and clearly left with respect from those who shared it with him.