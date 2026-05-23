Kenny Dalglish sends emotional Robertson message before Liverpool farewell

(Pictures via BBC Sport)

Andy Robertson in his final Liverpool game will be emotional enough, but Kenny Dalglish has now added another layer to the farewell with a genuinely lovely message before Brentford.

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The Scotland captain is preparing to leave Anfield after almost nine years, 377 appearances and a trophy collection that includes the Champions League and two Premier League titles.

That already places the 32-year-old among the great modern Liverpool players, but when Dalglish speaks about the Scottish link with this club, it naturally carries extra weight.

Kenny Dalglish shares lovely Robertson message

Speaking to BBC Sport, Dalglish sat down with Robertson and reflected on the long Scottish connection with Liverpool, from Bill Shankly through to the departing left-back.

The 75-year-old said: “It’s a great coincidence between Scottish people and Liverpool, when you think none of us that played for Liverpool would be there without Bill Shankly, who set it off at the very beginning for everybody.”

Dalglish then brought the focus back to Robertson, adding: “I think you’ve fitted the bill perfectly and you’re a great credit to yourself, you’re a great credit to the football club.”

He continued: “You’ve done yourself proud, you did Liverpool Football Club proud, you did Scotland proud.”

That’s a huge tribute from the greatest Scot to ever play for us, and although Robertson isn’t quite in the Dalglish or Shankly tier, he has earned his place in that wider conversation of Scottish figures who understood Liverpool.

Robertson has earned his Liverpool farewell

Dalglish also joked about Scotland caps, telling Robertson he was “just a wee bit upset with the number of caps you’ve got for Scotland” before adding: “I think you should retire now after the World Cup!”

That line was clearly delivered with affection, given the Liverpool legend’s own Scotland record, and it made the moment feel even more personal.

Robertson has been praised by Curtis Jones, Virgil van Dijk and countless supporters in recent days, but this message felt different because it came from someone who knows exactly what it means to belong to both Scotland and Liverpool.

We’ve had Robertson at his relentless best, we’ve had the medals, the tackles, the assists and the chaos down the left wing, and now we get one final Anfield goodbye.

Dalglish finished it simply: “Wee man, wherever you go next – all the very best.”