Liverpool could lose key Slot assistant as backroom change now possible

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Liverpool future has become a fresh talking point at the same time as Arne Slot appears set to strengthen his Anfield staff.

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The former Rangers manager only arrived on Merseyside 12 months ago, replacing John Heitinga in what felt like a significant change to the coaching group after our title-winning season.

Now, though, with Liverpool closing in on Etienne Reijnen, there could be another reshuffle behind the scenes as Slot prepares for a crucial second full campaign.

Van Bronckhorst future now unclear

Writing for The Telegraph, Dominic King provided an update on our coaching staff.

The most intriguing line centred on van Bronckhorst, with the report stating: “It remains to be seen whether Giovanni van Bronckhorst will stay at Anfield.”

That leaves Liverpool with a situation to watch closely, especially as King also added that the Dutch coach is wanted by Feyenoord.

Lewis Steele has previously suggested that the Eredivisie club are keen on van Bronckhorst as a technical director, describing the 51-year-old as a leading candidate for the role.

It was also claimed that there is an unwritten agreement which could allow the former Barcelona defender to leave Liverpool if that opportunity becomes something he wants to pursue.

Slot may reshape Liverpool staff again

Slot has already made it clear that Liverpool are always looking to improve both the playing squad and the coaching department, saying: “In general you are looking to improve player wise and staff wise. Always keeping eyes open.”

That comment now feels important, because Reijnen’s possible arrival doesn’t have to be viewed only as cover for a departure.

He is regarded as a coach with set-piece expertise, and given the flatness of too many Liverpool performances this season, any innovative addition should be welcomed.

Still, if van Bronckhorst does leave after just one year, it would underline how unsettled the post-Klopp coaching structure has been.

With Slot seemingly being backed rather than replaced, the make-up of his staff could now become one of the first major signs of how Liverpool intend to respond this summer.