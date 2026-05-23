Liverpool v Brentford score prediction as Salah question asked – Sutton

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool go into the final day needing to finish the job, even if Anfield will understandably be dominated by emotion around Mo Salah and Andy Robertson.

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What should have been a full celebration of two modern greats now carries an extra edge, because Arne Slot’s side still haven’t officially secured Champions League football.

A point against Brentford would be enough for us to finish fifth, but the Bees still have their own European hopes, and that makes this a more awkward final assignment than many of us would have wanted.

Chris Sutton makes Liverpool v Brentford prediction

Writing for BBC Sport, Chris Sutton has predicted that Liverpool will draw 2-2 with Brentford, while also questioning how Salah’s recent comments will affect his final appearance.

Sutton wrote: “Will Mohamed Salah get any minutes and the chance to say goodbye to the Liverpool fans after his ridiculous attack on Arne Slot’s playing style?”

The former Premier League striker added: “Salah knows the implications of what he has said, about how Liverpool must return to being a ‘heavy metal attacking team’ and he is trying to bury Slot.”

Sutton’s view was blunt, and he admitted that although some may agree with the Egyptian’s wider point, the timing has made life harder for the Liverpool head coach.

He continued: “People might say Salah is right, but it still leaves a very sour taste. Slot is still in a job, and Liverpool are still trying to secure a top-five finish. Doing this makes life even more difficult for Slot.”

Liverpool still expected to get Champions League job done

The 33-year-old’s situation is clearly part of the wider story, but the result matters most because Champions League qualification has to be protected.

Sutton also acknowledged that Brentford are dangerous opponents, especially after beating us 3-2 in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

He wrote: “It is a tricky enough game anyway – Brentford have had a great season under Keith Andrews and they beat Liverpool in the reverse fixture back in October.”

The BBC pundit then added: “The Bees are still in the mix for the European places and it really wouldn’t surprise me if they won this, but Liverpool only need a point to finish fifth, and I think they will get it.

“Sutton’s prediction: 2-2.”

Opta have backed Liverpool more strongly, giving us a 51.5% chance of victory, while Slot has also had positive fitness news on Alisson Becker and Alexander Isak.

Still, after the way this season has unravelled, most Reds will just want the job finished before the farewell begins.