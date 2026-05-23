Luis Diaz reveals what Salah told him after Liverpool transfer

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Mo Salah will leave Liverpool as one of the greatest players in the club’s history, but the latest story from Luis Diaz shows his influence has never just been about goals.

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The Egyptian has produced numbers that will stand for generations, with 257 goals and 119 assists in 441 appearances, but what happened behind the scenes at Anfield also explains why teammates speak about him with such affection.

Salah’s final game for us is set to come against Brentford on Sunday, when Liverpool still need to finish the job and secure Champions League football.

Luis Diaz shares brilliant Salah story

In Liverpoolfc.com’s feature, 31 tales of Salah’s genius, professionalism and humility, Diaz explained how Salah helped both him and Darwin Nunez after they arrived at the club.

The Colombian said: “He helped me a lot because he was one of the first people that took us in when we got here, was the first to speak directly to us.

“Not only to myself but Darwin [Nunez] as well, he took us aside and told us, ‘Whatever you need, I’m at your disposal.

“Try to keep doing what you were doing at your previous teams, don’t put too much pressure on yourselves.

“This is a team like any other, well a bit bigger for the significance it holds, but you were already doing a fantastic job in your previous teams, so keep it up.’

“He’s extremely attentive with what is happening in your surroundings, with your family. He would ask about them, how they’re doing.”

That’s a brilliant little insight because Salah could easily have been consumed by his own standards, yet the 33-year-old was clearly also making sure new signings felt supported.

Salah leaves Liverpool as a dressing room leader

We all know what Salah has given Liverpool on the pitch, but stories like this help explain the man behind the numbers.

Diaz and Nunez arrived with pressure, expectation and different challenges, yet Salah understood what that transition feels like and gave both players a direct offer of help.

Curtis Jones has already thanked Salah and Andy Robertson for what they’ve done for him, the club and the city, while Arne Slot has moved to cool any possible tension after an explosive week.

There has been plenty of noise around Salah’s social media post after Aston Villa, but this is the kind of story that should not be lost.

For all the records, Golden Boots and unforgettable goals, Salah also leaves as a teammate who noticed people, helped them settle and cared about their families.