Merson makes bold Salah call before Liverpool’s final day clash

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool should have been heading into the final day with nothing but a farewell party to enjoy, but Brentford’s visit to Anfield now carries genuine Champions League significance.

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Arne Slot’s side only need to avoid defeat to secure a top-five finish, yet the recent collapse in form means there’s still a little nervousness before Mo Salah and Andy Robertson say goodbye.

That’s what makes Paul Merson’s latest prediction interesting, because the former Arsenal man expects us to do the job but also thinks Slot has a big Salah decision to make.

Paul Merson backs Liverpool to beat Brentford

Writing for Sportskeeda, Merson made clear that he expects Liverpool to finish with three points at Anfield, despite Brentford still chasing their own European dream.

He said: “I expect Liverpool to win this game. I can’t see them not putting on a show to finish the season on a high at Anfield. They have to give their fans some hope to cling on to as the campaign comes to an end.”

Merson’s prediction was a 3-1 Liverpool win, which would be enough to end the Champions League concern and allow the crowd to properly focus on Robertson and Salah.

Opta have also backed us to win, giving Liverpool a 51.5% chance of victory, while also making clear that avoiding defeat confirms Champions League football.

That’s the cleanest version of events for us after weeks of making hard work of a position that should have been secured long before Brentford came to Merseyside.

Salah bench claim made before Anfield farewell

Merson was less convinced that Salah should start, following the Egyptian’s social media comments about Liverpool needing to return to “heavy metal attacking” football.

The pundit added: “I feel Robertson will start this game, but I’m not so sure about Salah! I don’t think he can say whatever he said and go out and start the next game. It does not send the right message to the squad. I think he’ll be on the bench.”

That would be a major call from Slot, especially when the 33-year-old is preparing for his final Liverpool appearance after 257 goals and 119 assists in 441 games.

Merson also praised Robertson, calling the Scotland captain “an outstanding servant of the club” and a “top professional”, while suggesting Tottenham could benefit if the defender moves there next.

Whatever happens with the team sheet, Liverpool need the result first, then the farewells can follow.