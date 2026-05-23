Not Salah or Robertson: Two Liverpool players tipped for final day success

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Liverpool’s final game of the season will naturally revolve around Mo Salah and Andy Robertson, but BBC Sport have looked elsewhere when selecting two other players who could deliver against Brentford.

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Arne Slot’s side still need to avoid any final day drama to guarantee Champions League football, which means this can’t just be a sentimental Anfield farewell.

Brentford arrive with their own European hopes still alive too, so this could become exactly the kind of open, high-scoring game that gives certain Liverpool players a chance to end the campaign strongly.

Liverpool pair backed for final day impact

In their Fantasy Premier League selection, BBC Sport picked Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai as Liverpool players worth backing against Brentford.

On our captain, they wrote: “Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool, £6m – Brentford (h)

“I’m not sure Liverpool keep a clean sheet against Brentford but the final day is rarely a spot for many of those anyway.

“So pick a man who has scored more goals (six) and had more big chances (12) than any other defender in the league and hope for an attacking return.”

That feels like a fair reading of Van Dijk’s season, because even in a difficult defensive campaign, the 34-year-old has carried a huge load and still offered a major set-piece threat.

Slot praised the Netherlands international’s endurance after a season in which our No.4 has been one of the few constants in a side that has repeatedly looked fragile.

Szoboszlai tipped as Brentford game could open up

BBC Sport also selected Szoboszlai, pointing to both the match context and the Hungarian’s recent form.

They wrote: “Dominik Szoboszlai, Liverpool, £7.1m – Brentford (h)

“This game could end up being a high-scoring one.

“Brentford need a win to secure a European spot, Liverpool are looking over their shoulders and need a result to completely guarantee a Champions League spot.

“Szoboszlai has been Liverpool’s best midfielder this season and has five returns in his past five games.”

Gary Neville has selected the Hungarian’s free kick against Arsenal as his goal of the season and we all know the No.8 can produce moments of magic at any time.

Rio Ngumoha was also named on the substitutes’ bench in the same selection, which adds another positive note for one of the few sparks in recent weeks.

Liverpool need the points first, but if Van Dijk and Szoboszlai do make the difference, it could allow Anfield to properly turn its attention to saying goodbye to Salah and Robertson.