Salah bread story says everything about Liverpool icon before farewell

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Mo Salah has a Liverpool legacy built around goals, trophies and ridiculous consistency, but some of the smaller stories from inside the dressing room are just as revealing.

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The Egyptian leaves Anfield as one of the greatest players we’ve ever seen, with 257 goals and 119 assists in 441 appearances, yet his standards away from matchday are part of why those numbers became possible.

As Liverpool prepare for Brentford on Sunday, the final game for both Salah and Andy Robertson, there’s been another reminder that our No.11 didn’t just demand the best from himself.

Harvey Elliott shares brilliant Salah bread story

In Liverpoolfc.com’s feature, 31 tales of Salah’s genius, professionalism and humility, Harvey Elliott explained how Salah once intervened over his food choice during a meal in Austria.

Elliott said: “We were in Austria and it was breakfast or dinner and I had two bread rolls, like I do with every meal just because it’s one of my favourites.

“He came over to me and was like, ‘No, no, no. Put them back. Here, have the brown ones.’ I was thinking, ‘Wow, he’s scanning what I’m trying to eat or eating and helping me out.’

“That’s just one of about a thousand stories.”

It’s a funny image, but it also says plenty about Salah’s mentality because even something as small as a teammate picking up bread rolls became a chance to raise standards.

For Elliott, who has grown up around senior players such as Salah and Robertson, these little moments are the sort that can shape habits and expectations across a whole career.

Robertson makes funny Salah admission

Robertson also gave a similar answer, adding: “He doesn’t like it when I have too much bread!”

That line feels very Salah, because behind the goals and the individual awards is a player who has treated his body and preparation like a science for almost a decade at Liverpool.

Curtis Jones has already described Salah and Robertson as players he’ll be “forever grateful” to, while Arne Slot has insisted he and the Egyptian both want what’s best for the club after an explosive week.

The social media storm after Aston Villa made headlines, but these stories tell us something different.

Salah has been obsessed with winning, obsessed with improvement and, clearly, obsessed with making sure nobody at Liverpool gets too comfortable around the bread basket!