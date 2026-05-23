Salah reveals daughters’ Liverpool decision before emotional farewell

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Mo Salah has given Liverpool supporters another emotional reminder of what the club means to him before what’s set to be his final appearance for us against Brentford.

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The Egyptian King will leave Anfield as one of the greatest players in our history, with 257 goals and 119 assists in 441 appearances, but the numbers only tell part of the story.

Ahead of a day when Liverpool have confirmed mosaics for Salah and Andy Robertson, the 33-year-old has now spoken about the bond that he and his family will always have with the club.

Salah says Liverpool means ‘everything’

Speaking in the new LFC Original film Salah: Farewell to the King, via Liverpoolfc.com, our No.11 explained why his nine years on Merseyside have meant so much.

Salah said: “It means to me everything.”

He added: “You live in the club, you feel the love and appreciation from the fans. This is the most important thing, people appreciate what you have done and appreciate everything you’ve done for them and for yourself.”

The forward then reflected on the scale of what he’s achieved, saying: “It feels special. I’m blessed. Not too many people had the opportunity to play here nine years and perform how I performed or just enjoy or go through the process that I’ve been through.”

Salah shares emotional family detail

The most touching part, though, came when Salah spoke about his daughters, Makka and Kayan, and how Liverpool will stay with them too.

He said: “The club means everything. The people mean everything, the city means everything. I will always love this club. I will always support it.”

Salah then revealed: “My kids will always support it and even when I talk to them now, I tell them like, we’re leaving Liverpool, they say, ‘Well, we’re going to support the club even when you leave.’”

That says everything about the depth of the connection, because this has never just been a job for Salah or a temporary stop in his career.

Curtis Jones has already thanked both Salah and Robertson for what they’ve done for him, the club and the city, and Sunday now gives Anfield the chance to say goodbye properly.

Whatever happens next, Salah isn’t just leaving as a great player, he’s leaving as someone whose family became part of Liverpool too.