“Wouldn’t surprise me if…” – Chris Sutton predicts ‘tricky’ final-day showdown for Liverpool

(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Chris Sutton believes that Liverpool could be in for a tough afternoon as they host Brentford on the final day of the Premier League, with the Reds still in need of a result to guarantee Champions League football for next season.

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Arne Slot’s side have a three-point and six-goal advantage over Bournemouth for fifth place, thus making them heavy favourites to at least maintain that position and ensure their seat at Europe’s top table once again for 2026/27.

However, the Merseysiders go into the game with just one point from their last three matches, a slump which has left them sweating on a result today, and Keith Andrews’ Bees (who won the reverse fixture 3-2 in October) still hold out aspirations of a European finish of their own.

Sutton expects ‘tricky’ afternoon for Liverpool

Sutton has given his predictions for the final day of the Premier League season to BBC Sport, and he believes the spoils will be shared at Anfield, with his forecast of 2-2 being just about enough for Liverpool to ensure a top-five finish.

He wrote: ‘It is a tricky enough game anyway – Brentford have had a great season under Keith Andrews and they beat Liverpool in the reverse fixture back in October.

‘The Bees are still in the mix for the European places and it really wouldn’t surprise me if they won this, but Liverpool only need a point to finish fifth, and I think they will get it.’

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No unnecessary nerves please, Liverpool!

It’ll be an emotional day at Anfield as Kopites bid farewell to two legends in Mo Salah and Andy Robertson, but amid the sentiment there’s the practicality of a crucial job still needing to be done.

Erling Haaland’s last-gasp equaliser at Bournemouth in midweek has made Liverpool’s task a bit easier, with the Reds now requiring just a draw to clinch Champions League qualification rather than having to win, but the story of this season is that nothing comes easy to Slot’s side.

Brentford aren’t coming to Merseyside as mere bystanders, either – they know that victory could see them move up to seventh and earn a crack at the Europa League for next term, an opportunity they won’t want to squander tamely.

If we can take an early lead like we did at home to Chelsea a fortnight ago, it’s essential that we build upon that early advantage and put the game to bed as swiftly as possible, rather than going into our shell and making life hard for ourselves, which was exactly what happened against the Blues.

Liverpool won’t have it all their own way this afternoon and won’t want to be left relying on a favour from Nottingham Forest against Bournemouth, but if the Reds can deliver an assured 90-minute performance, it should be enough to get them the result they need for a top-five finish.

Let’s hope that it’s closer to Paul Merson’s prediction of a 3-1 home win than Sutton’s forecast of a nerve-wracking draw!