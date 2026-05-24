(Video) Liverpool players and fans give Jordan Henderson the send-off he was denied in 2023

Image via @asim_lfc on X

Jordan Henderson didn’t get a proper send-off at Anfield when he left Liverpool in 2023, having made the move during the summer rather than prior to the end of the previous campaign, but that was partly put right this afternoon.

The midfielder was back on Merseyside today in the colours of Brentford, who had two other former Reds in their line-up in Caoimhin Kelleher and Sepp van den Berg, and Keith Andrews’ side ended an excellent campaign with a 1-1 draw against last year’s champions.

The 35-year-old was applauded raucously when his name was read out over the tannoy prior to kick-off, and his substitution in the 60th minute gave the home fans another chance to show their appreciation for our former captain.

Henderson gets rousing Anfield reception

As Henderson made his way off the pitch to be replaced by Aaron Hickey, several Liverpool players and former teammates of his went to embrace him, with warm applause raining down from the stands at Anfield.

The Brentford midfielder reciprocated the appreciation from the fans he represented for a dozen years between 2011 and 2023, prior to leaving for Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia.

Henderson deserves all of the applause from Anfield

Our former no.14 may have left through the back door and, in the eyes of some, under a cloud because of his choice of destination, but his role in Liverpool’s modern-day success is a massive one.

He took on the unenviable task of succeeding the legendary Steven Gerrard as captain in 2015 when he’d just turned 25, but grew into the role and was the Reds’ on-field leader when they won the Champions League and Premier League under Jurgen Klopp.

Had he announced his departure from the club prior to the end of the 2022/23 season, he’d no doubt have been afforded the same rousing send-off that Bobby Firmino, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain received at Anfield that year.

On a day when the home fans were saying an emotional goodbye to Mo Salah and Andy Robertson, it was only right that they took the opportunity to properly thank Henderson for everything he contributed towards taking Liverpool back to the summit of English and European football.

You can view the reception for Henderson as he was substituted below, via @asim_lfc on X: