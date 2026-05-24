Liverpool team news v Brentford: Alisson back, Robertson and Salah start on Anfield farewells

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Liverpool will bring an exhausting and excruciating season to a close this afternoon when they play host to Brentford at Anfield on the final day of the 2025/26 Premier League.

It’ll be a poignant occasion in L4 as supporters show their appreciation for two true legends in Mo Salah and Andy Robertson as they bring the curtain down on their respective nine-year Reds careers.

Amid the sentiment, there’s also a serious job to be done as Arne Slot’s side still require a point to ensure Champions League qualification, although even a defeat would require Bournemouth to win at Nottingham Forest and execute a six-goal swing in their favour to usurp us for fifth place.

All eyes will be on the departing duo to see if they’re included in the starting XI for their Liverpool farewell, while hopes of returns for Alisson Becker and Alexander Isak had been raised by their participation in training in recent days.

Slot has now named his final starting line-up of the season, but who are the 11 players to be included?

Liverpool starting XI to face Brentford

There are three changes in personnel from the Liverpool side which began the 4-2 defeat away to Aston Villa nine days ago.

There’s a return for Alisson between the sticks, with Giorgi Mamardashvili dropping to the substitutes’ bench, and Robertson is handed a start on his final Reds appearance at left-back in place of Milos Kerkez.

Curtis Jones looks set to deputise at right-back, with Salah also restored to the starting XI on his Liverpool farewell. Otherwise, it’s the same line-up from the defeat at Villa Park.

Wataru Endo is a notable inclusion among the subs after three months out injured, with Florian Wirtz, Federico Chiesa, Isak and Jeremie Frimpong also among those in reserve if needed.

You can view the Liverpool starting XI and substitutes below, via @LFC on X: