(Video) ‘Beautiful moment’ as Mo Salah given guard of honour to end glorious Liverpool career

(Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Shortly after 5:30pm on 24 May 2026, Mo Salah walked off the pitch as a Liverpool player for the last time, and he was duly given the respect he’s so thoroughly earned as he made his farewell.

Along with Andy Robertson, the Egyptian King is making his final appearance after nine glorious years for the duo at Anfield, having won two Premier League titles, the Champions League and several other trophies together.

The winger was agonisingly close to marking his swansong with a goal, having seen a first-half free kick crash off the upright, but he did sign off with an assist as he set up Curtis Jones to score in the 58th minute.

Salah given emotional reception as he’s substituted

Just after the 70-minute mark this afternoon, Arne Slot made a double substitution which saw Salah make way for Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz replace Rio Ngumoha.

As every single Liverpool supporter at Anfield rose to acclaim the Egyptian King, he looked emotional as he reciprocated their applause, with his teammates going to embrace him and afforded him a guard of honour as made his way off the pitch, giving the turf one last kiss before crossing the touchline.

Sky Sports reporter Adam Bate captured the sentiment perfectly by describing it as a ‘beautiful moment’.

Mo Salah – one of the greatest of all time at Liverpool

What else is there to say about one of the greatest players ever to wear the iconic red shirt?

The Anfield hierarchy had sufficient faith in him to make him the club’s then-record signing for £36.9m in 2017, but nobody could’ve envisaged just how extraordinary an impact he’d go on to have for Liverpool.

In 443 appearances over nine years, he accured a grand total of 257 goals, the third-highest of any player in the Reds’ proud history.

Along with Robertson, Salah will be remembered as a cornerstone of one of LFC’s greatest teams, with their names set to be mentioned in the same reverential tones by future generations that those of Dalglish, Rush, Barnes and Gerrard still are to this day.

In an ideal world, the Egyptian King’s final Liverpool game would’ve seen him find the net and have a trophy to lift after full-time. He didn’t quite get that utopian scenario, but his legacy will live on for decades to come.

Thank you, Mo. One of the greatest of all time.

You can view the scenes as Salah was substituted below, via @SkySportsPL on X: