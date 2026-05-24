(Video) Andy Robertson fights back tears after reading beautiful messages from his family

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Andy Robertson was just about able to hold back the tears when reading heartfelt letters written to him by his wife and three children as he prepares for his Liverpool farewell on Sunday.

When he joined Liverpool as a 23-year-old in the summer of 2017, he and his now-wife Rachel were expecting their first child (their son Rocco was born in August of that year). They’ve since gotten married and had two daughters, with all three children born on Merseyside.

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Along with Mo Salah, who’s also departing the Reds this summer, the Scotland captain (now 32) was presented with a farewell gift from LFC staff and teammates during the squad’s training session ahead of today’s fixture at home to Brentford.

Robertson reads letters from his wife and children

In the days leading up to his Anfield swansong, the official Liverpool FC YouTube channel posted a video of Robertson reading letters from his wife and children, each of whom expressed their deep pride in and love for him.

His kids wrote of memories such as sitting in the Champions League trophy in 2019 and jubilantly celebrating in a hotel room on the night that he scored and provided an assist in the space of two minutes against Wolves in the FA Cup this season.

As he finished reading the heartfelt messages from his family, the Liverpool left-back was understandably close to tears and expressed his own words of gratitude to Rachel and their son and daughters.

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Andy Robertson has done his family proud

To Reds supporters, Andy Robertson will be remembered as an outstanding footballer who wrote his name into Anfield folklore as a roving full-back who exerted a massive creative influence at Anfield and immediately ‘got’ what it means to represent his club.

To his family, he is a doting husband and father whose life has changed since he and Rachel came to Merseyside in 2017 as a couple expecting their first child, with all three kids sure to take with them speicial memories of growing up in Liverpool.

Reds fans will have the opportunity to express their own affection for him and Salah when they bid farewell at Anfield today, hopefully after Arne Slot’s team clinch Champions League qualification, just as they did on the final Premier League matchday prior to the duo’s arrival nine years ago.

As the legendary Sir Kenny Dalglish told Robertson this week, “You’ve done yourself proud; you did Liverpool Football Club proud; you did Scotland proud.”

He’s also someone of whom his family can be incredibly proud, as a footballer and a father.

You can view Andy Robertson reading the messages from his family below, via Liverpool FC on YouTube: