(Video) Andy Robertson hugs tearful Mo Salah as Liverpool legends given rousing Anfield farewell

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson and Mo Salah have been given a rousing farewell from Liverpool supporters at Anfield as they brought the curtain down on their respective Reds careers this afternoon.

The legendary duo didn’t have a victory on which to sign off as the home side were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford, but at least they bow out having done their bit to secure another season of Champions League football for the club they’re now leaving.

Both players were separately afforded the opportunity to feel the love from LFC fans as they were substituted during the second half, with the Egyptian close to tears as he made his way off, and the emotions that he kept in check then later came bursting out.

Robertson and Salah share emotional embrace

Robertson and Salah were both given a guard of honour from Liverpool teammates and staff shortly after the final whistle, and as the bulk of the squad embarked on a lap of appreciation, the departing duo remained behind to soak up the acclaim from the Kop.

That was when the winger could no longer hold back the tears, with the Scottish left-back embracing him warmly as they took in the reality that their respective Reds careers had just ended.

Robertson and Salah are Liverpool heroes forever

When Salah and Robertson came to Anfield in 2017, qualifying for the Champions League was viewed as a genuine achievement.

That the same feat was confirmed today and viewed as massively underwhelming speaks to how standards at the club have been raised in the intervening nine years, and a big part of that is because of the men in the number 11 and 26 shirts.

They have been cornerstones of the team which tasted Champions League and Premier League glory at the turn of the decade, as well as the side which added another top-flight crown last year, and there were several other trophies collected along the way too.

Salah bows out as our third-highest goalscorer of all time, while Robertson’s quality and determination on the pitch – allied with his humility off it – has ensured him a place in Liverpool fans’ hearts forever.

This was always going to be an emotional day at Anfield, and so it proved. Whenever these two are back in L4 again – separately or simultaneously – they’ll be given one hell of a hero’s welcome from the natives!

You can see the footage of Robertson and Salah together after the final whistle, via @salahive on X: