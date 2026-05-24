(Video) Mo Salah comes within inches of a final-day goal for Liverpool on Anfield farewell

(Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Mo Salah came within inches of scoring in the first half of his final Liverpool appearance on Sunday afternoon.

Along with Andy Robertson, the Egyptian was named in the Reds’ starting XI against Brentford, with the duo both leaving the club after nine glorious years this summer.

The 33-year-old has has his least prolific campaign in a red shirt in 2025/26, but he was unfortunate not to open the scoring in the 19th minute this afternoon.

Salah strikes the post from a free kick

When Liverpool were awarded a free kick just outside the penalty area, Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai stood over the dead ball, with the Egypt winger ultimately assuming responsibility for the set piece.

His left-footed shot curled around the Brentford defensive wall but crashed off the upright, with Caoimhin Kelleher rooted to his goalline, and Ryan Gravenberch slammed the rebound into the Anfield Road Stand.

Salah seems determined to get his farewell goal

Salah was so unlucky to see his free kick come back out off the post, and during a lively first-half performance he was soon threatening the away side again as he cut inside from the right flank and got a shot off, but former Reds teammate Kelleher was alert to it and made the save.

The Egyptian has shipped plenty of criticism over his performances this season during an unusually subdued campaign by his exceptional standards, but his display this afternoon is that of someone who’s determined to go out on a high after nine years at Anfield.

Arne Slot will probably substitute him and Robertson in the second half to allow them both to soak up the acclaim from the adoring home faithful, but the head coach would be wise to leave our number 11 on the pitch for as long as possible so that he can crown his farewell with a goal.

At the time of writing, there’s still ample time for Salah to do just that and end one of the greatest Liverpool careers of all time on something of a high note.

You can view Salah’s 19th-minute free kick below, taken from beIN SPORTS’ match coverage and shared via @Mediateoo on X: