(Video) Beaming Mo Salah relives some of his best Liverpool memories with his two daughters

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

As he prepares to take to the Anfield pitch for the final time as a Liverpool player today, Mo Salah was there this week to relive some of his greatest Reds moments with his two daughters Makka and Kayan.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Along with Andy Robertson, the Egyptian winger is departing Merseyside after nine glorious years with LFC, with the duo being cornerstones of a successful period in which the club won two Premier League titles, the Champions League and several other trophies.

The 33-year-old has written his name into Liverpool folklore by becoming our third-highest scorer of all time with 257 goals, 44 of which came during a truly astounding debut season.

Salah relives his greatest Liverpool moments with his two kids

In a feature for Liverpool FC’s official YouTube channel, Salah looked back upon some of his best memories with the Reds in the company of his two daughters at Anfield.

Makka and Kayan showed him photographs of a few standout moments, such as his Puskas Award-winning derby goal in 2017, the vital Champions League strike against Napoli a year later, his long-range stunner against Chelsea in 2019, the clincher against Manchester United in January 2020 and his strike in the title-winning victory over Tottenham Hotspur last year.

Just to make it tug at the heartstrings of Reds fans even more, the video features some adorable words from the two girls (who are self-proclaimed Liverpool fans for life!) and is soundtracked to the powerful ‘Hoppipolla’ by Sigur Ros.

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Let’s hope for one last Salah special at Anfield today!

Salah has been in the headlines in recent days over comments he made on social media after the defeat to Aston Villa, a result which leaves LFC requiring a point today to guarantee Champions League qualification, but that won’t tarnish his legacy in the slightest among the fan base.

What he has achieved at Anfield on a collective and an individual basis is nothing short of exceptional, and future generations will speak of his name in the same breath as Sir Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush, John Barnes, Roger Hunt, Steven Gerrard and other enduring club legends.

It isn’t just the sheer number of goals that the Egyptian scored – it’s the unforgettable nature of some of those finishes (think back to his exploits against Manchester City and Watford in October 2021), as well as the importance of certain goals.

Without his strike against Napoli in December 2018, there’d have been no journey to glory in Madrid six months later. Without his staggering output in his debut Liverpool campaign, there wouldn’t have been Champions League football at all in that 2018/19 season.

Fairytales and football rarely go hand-in-hand, but we can all dream of one last Salah special in front of the Kop against Brentford this afternoon in signing off with a victory, even if there won’t be the perfect ending of a team trophy to be presented afterwards.

You can view the footage of Salah reliving those memories with his two daughters below, via Liverpool FC on YouTube: