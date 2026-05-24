(Video) What Slot told Salah and Robertson during training ground presentation to departing duo

Images via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Arne Slot voiced his gratitude to Mo Salah and Andy Robertson as a presentation was made to the departing Liverpool duo in their final training session with the club on Saturday.

Both players will bring the curtain down on their glorious Anfield careers this afternoon after nine years each on Merseyside, joining in 2017 and becoming integral figures in two Premier League title wins, a Champions League triumph and several other trophies along the way.

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During the preparations for today’s match against Brentford – from which the Reds still need one point to guarantee Champions League qualification – the two players were presented with personal frames depicting their respective shirt numbers and special memories of their nine years with the club.

Slot gives thanks to Salah and Robertson

As the presentation was made, Slot addressed the squad and staff to give thanks to Salah and Robertson for everything they’ve contributed to Liverpool.

The head coach said (via Liverpool FC on YouTube): “We want to give you a present for the eight, nine years that you’ve given your soul and heart for this club.

“I want to thank you on behalf of every staff member because we have worked incredibly hard to put you in the position to perform, but in the end it always has to be the players who make the difference and the great memories, and that’s what the two of you did.

“The best of luck for you as a football player, but even more as human beings. Thank you.”

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Salah and Robertson deserve a rapturous send-off

Anfield has become accustomed to emotional final-day send-offs to departing heroes in recent years, and the one for Salah and Robertson today will be among the most poignant.

What these two have given to the club since 2017 is nothing short of extraordinary. The Egyptian has become the third-highest scorer in Liverpool’s 134-year history with 257 goals, setting an assortment of individual records and winning multiple PFA Player of the Year awards.

Concurrently, the Scotland captain grew into arguably the world’s best left-back in his prime at Anfield, exerting a massive creative influence (69 assists) whilst endearing himself to supporters with his humility off the pitch and his unyielding will to win on it.

Salah and Robertson have been incredible ambassadors for LFC, with heartfelt tributes from the likes of Curtis Jones and Sir Kenny Dalglish perfectly capturing what they’ve brought to the club and how massive a legacy they’ve both left.

Slot’s popularity with Liverpool fans may have plummeted during this nightmare of a season, but his words about the departing duo were very much on point.

Amid the natural sentiment there’ll be at Anfield this afternoon, the Reds still have a crucial job to do. Let’s hope they can achieve that mission and give two bona fide legends the positive note on which they deserve to sign off their LFC careers.

You can view Slot’s words to Salah and Robertson below, via liverpoolfc on Instagram: