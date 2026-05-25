“This isn’t a goodbye” – Andy Robertson had a ‘special’ message for Liverpool fans on Instagram

(Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson has taken to social media with a heartfelt tribute to Liverpool supporters after his farewell appearance for the club on Sunday.

The Scottish left-back has called time on a glorious nine-year spell on Merseyside in which he won the Premier League twice, along with the Champions League and several other trophies, and he leaves as a modern-day legend at Anfield.

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There were emotional scenes in L4 yesterday as he and Mo Salah both played for the Reds for the final time, and the 32-year-old has now voiced a message of gratitude to LFC fans for their unequivocal backing since he joined the club in 2017.

Robertson gives thanks to Liverpool fans

On Monday, Robertson posted on Instagram: ‘I have spent all week telling the people in the building, players and staff how much they mean to me. Now it’s my turn to tell the most important people at the club how much they mean to me. That is you guys.

‘From day 1 the love and support you have shown me has been unimaginable. Your support always gave me that extra motivation to be the best I could have been. We have had so many special nights and special days together, and for that I’ll be forever grateful.

‘The home games, away games, trips to Wembley or the parades. You guys ALWAYS show up in your numbers and I never took that for granted. You are the heartbeat of the club and the best fans in the world.

‘Thank you for the reception yesterday; that will stay with me for the rest of my life. You guys are family. This isn’t a goodbye, it’s a see you soon. YNWA.’

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Robertson deserves every bit of appreciation from the fans

For any player to leave an indelible impression on Liverpool fans, the remit is theroetically quite simple – give 100% on the pitch and represent the club with pride and dignity both on and off the field.

Robertson has done all that and more from the very moment that he joined from Hull City nine years ago, and that is why Kopites took him to their hearts almost immediately, even if he had to bide his time in his first season before displacing Alberto Moreno in the starting XI.

The 32-year-old has continually displayed full-blooded commitment on the pitch and a warm, humble attitude off it, whilst also being one of the world’s best players in his position over the past few years, marauding along the left flank to devastating effect.

The Scotland captain has deserved every single platitude which has come his way in recent days and weeks, from fans, teammates, coaches, pundits – everyone.

It’s not the least bit surprising that Robertson’s message of thanks to the Liverpool fans is honest, heartfelt and articulate. His place in Anfield legend is etched forever.

You can view Robertson’s post in full below, via andyrobertson94 on Instagram: