(Video) What Andy Robertson’s daughter did during post-match YNWA was incredibly wholesome

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

After his final appearance for Liverpool on Sunday, Andy Robertson took to the Anfield pitch for one last time with his young family as they basked in the outpouring of gratitude and affection from all four stands.

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Along with Mo Salah, the Scottish left-back is leaving the Reds this summer, with the duo playing a central role in the club’s trophy-laden success since their respective arrivals in 2017.

There were poignant scenes after the 1-1 draw against Brentford yesterday as the two players shared a post-match embrace, with the Egyptian winger visibly emotional as he soaked in the Kopites’ acclaim.

Andy Robertson’s daughter sings along to YNWA

As the Liverpool squad embarked on their lap of honour shortly after the match ended, ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ was played through the tannoy at Anfield.

Fan footage captured by liverpoolhearts (and shared to X by @l4pablo) showed Robertson’s second-born child Aria singing along to every word of the timeless Gerry and the Pacemakers hit, having heard it on numerous occasions over the past few years.

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Andy Robertson’s life changed forever while at Liverpool

The sight of the left-back’s eldest daughter joining in with YNWA was incredibly wholesome on a day when the frustrations of the 2025/26 season were parked, with Liverpool fans instead focusing their attention on giving thanks to two legends in Robertson and Salah.

The Scotland international was about to become a father for the first time when he joined the Reds nine years ago and leaves as a dad to three children, who wrote him heartfelt letters in recent days as the family prepares to say goodbye to Merseyside.

For the 32-year-old, the memories of this city aren’t just about what he accomplished on the pitch, but also how he and his partner Rachel arrived as a couple and leave as married parents to three kids.

It remains to be seen where Robertson’s playing career will next take him, with Ben Jacobs reporting (via CaughtOffside) that the defender has an ‘agreement in principle’ to join Tottenham Hotspur.

Whatever the future might have in store for our departing no.26, the memories he’s made at Liverpool will ensure him and his family the warmest of welcomes any time that they are back on Merseyside.

You can see the footage of Aria singing along to You’ll Never Walk Alone below, via @l4pablo on X: