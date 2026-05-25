‘Can’t be allowed to leave’ – Liverpool urged not to part with ‘freak’ of a player this summer

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

On the day that Liverpool fans bade an emotional farewell to Mo Salah and Andy Robertson, the club’s hierarchy were told that one of their teammates absolutely mustn’t be allowed to follow them out the door this summer.

The duo’s departure leaves just three regulars from the 2019/20 Premier League-winning side still at Anfield – Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Alisson Becker – and the latter has been strongly linked with an exit from Merseyside during the off-season.

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As reported by Mark Brus for the Daily Briefing, the Brazilian goalkeeper has ‘responded positively’ to ‘strong interest’ from Juventus and is ‘very tempted’ by the idea of moving to Turin.

The Reds’ number 1 proved his immense worth to his club yet again on Sunday when, in his first game back after two months out with injury, he produced an exceptional close-range save to thwart Kevin Schade from giving Brentford the lead just before half-time.

Liverpool urged not to let Alisson leave this summer

In sharing a clip of that moment to X, Sky Sports reporter Nubaid Haroon described Alisson as a ‘freak of a keeper’, and The Telegraph’s Dominic King insisted that FSG must do everything in their power to keep the 33-year-old at Anfield for at least another season.

He posted on X: ‘So, Alisson Becker: The save from Kevin Schade was magnificent; it made you think back to Napoli in Dec 2018. Juventus want him and will pursue him. He may miss games now but there isn’t a world where Liverpool are better without him. He can’t be allowed to leave this summer.’

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Alisson is still fundamentally important to Liverpool

Anyone who had been advising LFC to cash in on Alisson this year, citing his unenviable injury record and his contract situation (current deal expires in 2027), might’ve been forced to think again after watching him in action yesterday.

The save from Schade wasn’t as crucial as his legendary stop from Arkadiusz Milik in that aforementioned Napoli game, but aesthetically it was every bit as brilliant. Rustiness from being out of action for two months? Not a chance of it!



Btw Alissons’s done this so many times over the years

FREAK of a keeper pic.twitter.com/jQOBQqD3il — Nubaid Haroon (@RamboFYI) May 25, 2026

The Brazilian’s fitness record may be a concern, and Liverpool have his long-term successor in place in Giorgi Mamardashvili, but he remains the Reds’ number 1 (literally and figuratively) for a very good reason – he’s still a world-class goalkeeper.

The squad will already be poorer for next season without the elite experience of Salah and Robertson, and losing another proven leader in Alisson would represent a further blow to a much-changed group which is still seeking proper chemistry.

We fully agree with King’s plea to the Anfield hierarchy – under no circumstances should an exit for the Brazil international be sanctioned this summer.