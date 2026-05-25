‘Agreement in place’ – Journalist hints why Robertson could yet be back at Anfield next season

(Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson signed off on a glorious nine-year Liverpool career on Sunday afternoon, starting on his final appearance for the Reds as they drew 1-1 against Brentford.

The 32-year-old soaked in the appreciation of the home fans after the final whistle in the company of his family and teammates as he savoured his final moments at Anfield as an LFC player.

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Thoughts will now turn to where the Scotland captain ends up next, and according to one reporter over the past 24 hours, he may well be back in L4 next season in the colours of the away team.

Robertson has ‘agreement in principle’ to join Spurs

Ben Jacobs took to X on Sunday night to report that Robertson seems poised for a move to Tottenham Hotspur, who finally made sure of their Premier League status for 2026/27 with a final-day win over Everton.

The journalist posted: ‘Andy Robertson set to join Spurs now their Premier League status is secure. Agreement in principle already in place.’

The north London club had lodged an enquiry with Liverpool for the Scottish left-back on deadline day of the winter transfer window earlier this year, but Anfield chiefs instantly made it clear that the player – who hadn’t yet announced his departure from LFC at that point – wouldn’t be made available.

However, after it was confirmed that the 32-year-old would be leaving Merseyside at the end of this season, The Telegraph‘s Dominic King reported that Spurs would be Robertson’s preference, so long as they maintaned their top-flight status.

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Could Robertson be back at Anfield next season for the away team?

With Roberto De Zerbi’s side facing in the Premier League once again next term, it means that the Scotland captain could conceivably be back at Anfield in the coming months, but playing against Liverpool rather than for them.

That was the novelty experienced by Jordan Henderson, Caoimhin Kelleher and Sepp van den Berg for Brentford yesterday, and judging by the warm welcome that they all received, our departing no.26 would be afforded an even more rapturous reception if he were to return with Spurs.

Robertson is still only 32 and definitely has a few more years left in him at the top level, and now that the north Londoners have swerved the threat of relegation, it’s plausible that he might end up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the near future.

Whatever might be in store for him next, what’s indisputable is that he earned the right to depart Liverpool on his own terms, and it’s only fitting that he was given such a rousing send-off from the appreciative Anfield faithful on Sunday.