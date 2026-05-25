Liverpool fans serenaded Caoimhin Kelleher with 3-word chant on his Anfield return

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Caoimhin Kelleher was one of three former Liverpool players who returned to Anfield in the colours of Brentford on Sunday, and the goalkeeper was rightly given a rousing reception by the natives in L4.

The 27-year-old had been an excellent understudy to Alisson Becker during his time with the Reds and was bang unlucky to find himself at the club at the same time as the world-class Brazilian, whose status as number one was unshakeable.

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The Republic of Ireland international joined the Bees last summer, linking up with compatriot Keith Andrews in west London, and started all but one of their Premier League matches this season.

Liverpool fans laud Kelleher on Anfield return

Liverpool fans took the opportunity to show their appreciation to Jordan Henderson when he was substituted yesterday on his first appearance at Anfield since leaving the Reds in 2023, and Kelleher was also afforded a suitably rousing reception.

As noted by James Pearce for The Athletic, when the Brentford goalkeeper walked towards the Kop at the start of the second half, the home fans in that stand serenaded him with a chant of ‘Ireland’s number 1’.

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Kelleher’s decision to leave has been vindicated

We’d become accustomed to seeing the Irishman excel at Anfield, and he did just that again yesterday with some fine saves for the Bees, making a couple of smart stops from Mo Salah and Ryan Gravenberch.

As per Sofascore, he ended the afternoon with no fewer than seven saves, underlining his reputation as one of the best goalkeepers in the division and giving Liverpool fans a reminder of what the club sold last summer.

After so many seasons of playing second fiddle to Alisson, the 27-year-old was understandably itching to move on and become a first-choice elsewhere, and it was impossible to begrudge him his move to Brentford.

Kelleher’s farewell statement when departing Anfield just under a year ago was typically classy, and while it must’ve been hard for him to move on from Merseyside, his status as a guaranteed starter for the Bees has vindicated his decision to leave the Reds.

You can be sure that, on any subsequent returns to L4 in opposition colours, the Irishman will be given just as glowing a reception as he was yesterday on his first visit since his exit from LFC last June.