Sky reporter: Liverpool in ‘concrete talks’ to sign midfield prodigy with modest release clause

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly in ‘concrete talks’ to sign a teenage wonderkid from Germany as FSG seek to execute an eye-catching long-term addition at Anfield.

Having seen Mo Salah and Andy Robertson bid an emotional farewell in L4 yesterday, the Reds’ powerbrokers will need to recruit some readymade first-team experience to replace the big-name summer exits and bolster Arne Slot’s squad.

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However, there’s also a firm eye being cast to the long-term future, with Fabrizio Romano reporting over the weekend that Colombian starlet Samuel Martinez has agreed terms over a move to Merseyside once he turns 18 next year.

Liverpool in ‘concrete talks’ to sign Kennet Eichhorn

On Monday afternoon, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg shared details of another up-and-coming prodigy that Liverpool are aiming to sign – Hertha Berlin midfielder Kennet Eichhorn.

He posted on X: ‘Liverpool have entered the race very concretely for 16 y/o wonderkid Kennet Eichhorn. Concrete talks have already taken place, as sources from England confirm. Eichhorn is planning to leave Hertha BSC in the summer. Release clause worth around €10m-€12m [£8.6m-£10.3m].’

The journalist teased that further details on the Reds’ pursuit of the 16-year-old would be revealed later on Monday.

Eichhorn already boasts a wide range of attributes

Despite his tender years, Eicchorn has already carved out a regular place in Hertha Berlin’s first team, for whom he played 19 times this season, scoring twice from a deep midfield position (Transfermarkt).

A deep-dive analysis from The Scouting App as a ‘deep-lying playmaker with a level of maturity rarely seen at his age’, having stood out for ‘his ability to dictate the tempo, provide constant passing options and take responsibility in the first phase of build-up’.

He also boasts a varied passing range and an impressive tactical understanding both in and out of possession, along with an ‘ideal height and frame’ for such a tender age.

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Obviously it’d be some time before we see him in the Liverpool first team even if the Reds complete a deal to sign him this summer.

He won’t be 18 until July 2027, with FIFA prohibiting international transfers prior to that age, and his only senior experience has come in the German second tier and the DFB-Pokal, so he’d still need to develop a bit further before being ready for the Premier League.

Nonetheless, the Anfield recruitment team clearly see huge potential in Eichhorn if they’ve reportedly entered ‘concrete talks’ for him, and his mixture of passing ability, tactical maturity and physical stature could make him a terrific signing if LFC were to bring him to England in the foreseeable future.

He could certainly be a name to watch out for over the coming months!