One more for the road: Mo Salah broke yet another Liverpool record in final Reds appearance

It felt appropriate that Mo Salah would set one final record for Liverpool in his farewell match for the club, given the frequency with which he’s done so throughout his nine years with the Reds.
Ever since his exceptional debut campaign in 2017/18 in which he netted 44 goals across all competitions, the Egyptian has seemingly been on a personal quest to tick off as many individual feats as possible whilst also firing his team to tangible success.
DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY
The 33-year-old didn’t mark his swansong against Brentford with a goal – he was unlucky to see a first-half free kick come off the post – but he did manage to sign off with an assist as he set up Curtis Jones to break the deadlock just before the hour mark.
Salah sets outright Premier League assists record for Liverpool
As highlighted by liverpoolfc.com, that goal contribution was a significant one, as it enabled Salah to become the outright provider of the most Premier League assists for Liverpool.
It took him onto 93 in the top flight for the Reds, clearing the record that he’d held jointly with Steven Gerrard since setting up Virgil van Dijk’s winner against Sunderland in February.
It was his 94th Premier League assist in total (including one for Chelsea), taking him joint-sixth in the division’s all-time standings alongside Dennis Bergkamp.
Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust
Now comes the hard part – life after Salah
Salah’s final season as a Liverpool player was by far his least productive for the club – his tally of 22 goal contributions (12 goals, 10 assists) is one fewer than his previous low just for goals scored in a single campaign (23 in 2019/20).
However, that has done nothing to affect his status as an all-time legend at Anfield, bowing out as the club’s third-highest goalscorer in its 134-year history, his haul of 257 goals bettered only by Ian Rush and Roger Hunt.
The Egyptian set so many personal records for the Reds that we won’t list them all here, but here are some of the notable individual feats that he racked up throughout his time with LFC.
|Most goals in a debut season
|44
|Most games scored in during a season
|34
|Fastest player to 50 goals for Liverpool
|65 games
|Fastest player to 100 top-flight goals for LFC
|151 games
|Most consecutive games scored in
|10
|Most goals in Champions League
|46
|Most goals in European competition
|51
|Most goals in Premier League
|188
|Most seasons with 30+ goals in all competitions
|5
|Highest G/A in a Premier League season
|47
While Liverpool fans had one final opportunity on Sunday to bask in Salah’s brilliance and show their appreciation for the iconic winger, the club’s hierarchy must already be acting upon a succession plan for a player who – insofar as possible in footballing terms – is irreplaceable.
The Egyptian King will no longer be running down the wing at Anfield, and whoever is ultimately tasked with filling his right-sided attacking berth has an exceptionally hard act to follow.
This is why I said as an old man, I dont know if I will live to see another legend like mo salah play for liverpool again. Life is short and I have supported liverpool football club for more than 40 years. Fsg can continue to let arne slot bring the club backwards but fans like myself, in my generation know that this is a disaster waiting to happen or it has already materialized looking at our current state.