One more for the road: Mo Salah broke yet another Liverpool record in final Reds appearance

(Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

It felt appropriate that Mo Salah would set one final record for Liverpool in his farewell match for the club, given the frequency with which he’s done so throughout his nine years with the Reds.

Ever since his exceptional debut campaign in 2017/18 in which he netted 44 goals across all competitions, the Egyptian has seemingly been on a personal quest to tick off as many individual feats as possible whilst also firing his team to tangible success.

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The 33-year-old didn’t mark his swansong against Brentford with a goal – he was unlucky to see a first-half free kick come off the post – but he did manage to sign off with an assist as he set up Curtis Jones to break the deadlock just before the hour mark.

Salah sets outright Premier League assists record for Liverpool

As highlighted by liverpoolfc.com, that goal contribution was a significant one, as it enabled Salah to become the outright provider of the most Premier League assists for Liverpool.

It took him onto 93 in the top flight for the Reds, clearing the record that he’d held jointly with Steven Gerrard since setting up Virgil van Dijk’s winner against Sunderland in February.