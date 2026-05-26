Arne Slot will seriously agree with Mo Salah’s tweet after Liverpool’s disappointing season fizzled out

(Photos by Jack Thomas & Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The 2025/26 season held so much in the way of promise for Arne Slot’s reigning Premier League champions.

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Yes, key fixtures in the side – the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz – had called time on their Anfield stays.

But the club had spent big in what was perceived, at the time, as an attempt to maintain momentum. We broke a British transfer record to sign Europe’s biggest young talent in Florian Wirtz (£116.5m) from Bayer Leverkusen. A record broken yet again in the same window with the £125m signing of Newcastle’s Alexander Isak.

Yet, with the season having drawn to a close, we find ourselves looking wistfully back to the men who left, and Mo Salah’s prophetic tweet.

Mo Salah knew what Liverpool would be missing

Back in September, a Liverpool account on X (formerly Twitter) had released an ill-advised tweet suggesting that the signings of Wirtz and Isak were ‘upgrades’ on departed stars Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez.

A claim that evidently didn’t go down well with our legendary No.11, who shared the following tweet in response.

How about we celebrate the great signings without disrespecting the PL champions? https://t.co/lRug6oFYCt — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) September 3, 2025

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To be completely fair, of course, our former No.9 was not without his critics, often being accused of inconsistent performances inside the box.

Diaz, however, had completed the 2024/25 season with a more than respectable haul of 25 goal contributions in 50 games (across all competitions), having enjoyed arguably his best campaign in a Liverpool shirt.

Fast forward a year, with us showing limited bite, width, and pressing aggression, it’s hard not to conclude that we miss these players.

Arne Slot will have to agree with Salah

There have, of course, been mitigating factors for this Liverpool squad to contend with this term, and none more serious than the tragic passing of Diogo Jota last year.

However, the numbers would surely at least indicate that our relative collapse in 2025/26 is at least partly down to recruitment (and tactical instructions) that failed to hit the mark.

2024/25 season 2025/26 season 86 goals scored 63 goals scored 41 goals conceded 53 goals conceded 83.46 xG 61.35 xG 230 shots on target inside the box 183 shots on target inside the box 1,425 touches inside the opposition box 1,278 touches inside the opposition box

* Liverpool’s stats across two seasons under Arne Slot (Premier League)

A lack of proper pace and directness from Liverpool’s main wingers (Cody Gakpo in particular) hasn’t helped us this term. Not to mention that the Egyptian King has often found himself isolated and part of a front-three setup that’s no longer built to make the most of his goalscoring talents.

Say what you will about Nunez, but the Uruguayan did a great deal of work on and off the ball to give Mo Salah a platform.

On that basis, we should feel some sympathy for Arne Slot (separate to his tactical errors), given that he was left with a forward line that couldn’t press or be as direct as the one he inherited from Jurgen Klopp.

Who’s to blame at Liverpool?

But questions also have to be asked as to why the Dutchman wasn’t given the appropriate tools in the summer.

Did our head coach believe he had everything he needed? Did he push hard enough for wide signings? Or should we place the full weight of blame on the shoulders of Richard Hughes and Co?

With the benefit of hindsight, it looks like our 33-year-old winger was rather on the money with his comments last September.

And we rather suspect that Arne Slot will be in vigorous agreement.