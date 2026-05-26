Deal close: Incoming Liverpool signing Jeremy Jacquet hints Reds closing in on more business

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Jeremy Jacquet appeared to hint at Ibrahima Konate signing a contract extension with Liverpool ahead of the World Cup.

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The incoming Red – who signed in the January transfer window for a deal that could reach £60m – will link up with Arne Slot’s men for pre-season in July.

His compatriot’s current terms are set to expire in June this year.

Jeremy Jacquet hints at Ibrahima Konate contract extension

Jacquet was highly complimentary of his new teammates at L4, and appeared to let slip that Konate’s time at Anfield was far from over.

“At Liverpool, apart from the fact that Van Dijk is nearing the end of his career, training with him is going to be huge. He’s going to teach me so much,” Jacquet told Ouest-France.

“There’s also Ibou Konaté, who can help me settle in. Training with guys like that, it doesn’t get any better than that.”

While there has been some dispute over the Frenchman’s performance levels this term, there’s no question that it’s positive news for the club, particularly when it comes to squad planning.

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Liverpool’s summer transfer window benefits from keeping Konate

Jeremy Jacquet’s impending arrival this summer, with the Reds having already brought in Giovanni Leoni, means Liverpool have potentially sorted their first-choice centre-back partnership for the next decade.

The spotlight, of course, will be on the former and how he recovers from a season-ending ACL injury picked up last September.

With that in mind, we can ill afford to see the club lose such an experienced, quality operator in Konate this summer – and on a free transfer!

So, we’d like to take Jacquet’s comments with more than a pinch of salt, and hope that we’re not going to be handing an even taller to-do list to Richard Hughes and the recruitment team.

Between the need for new wingers, a backup striker, a midfielder, a fullback, and potentially a new goalkeeper… we really can’t be adding a centre-back to the list.