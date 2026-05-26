‘In talks’: Liverpool could tie up first major summer transfer shortly after Fabrizio Romano update

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool and PSG are ‘in talks with Yan Diomande’s camp’ ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

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Fabrizio Romano reported on the matter on Tuesday morning, with RB Leipzig also having offered their star winger a new deal.

This follows a strong debut season in the Bundesliga, with the wide man having registered 23 goal contributions (13 goals and 10 assists) in 36 games (across all competitions).

Liverpool are in talks over summer transfer for Yan Diomande

The Merseysiders are intent on bolstering their wide positions this summer following a season defined by limited pace and threat on the flanks.

With that in mind, it would appear that Diomande is a top target for Arne Slot’s men, with Romano confirming that gears are in motion for a potential move in the upcoming transfer window.

🚨 Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool are both in talks with Yan Diomande’s camp over move this summer. Decision up to Diomandé but also RB Leizpig after they had offered new deal + release clause. 👀 #LFC also have Bradley Barcola high on shortlist. 🎥 https://t.co/tLtVv4knUX pic.twitter.com/Nb1Z4oeipJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 26, 2026

That said, we do have alternatives available on the shortlist should PSG manage to secure the 19-year-old’s signature (or the Ivorian is persuaded to remain in the German top-flight a while longer).

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The latter scenario, of course, would be particularly problematic for us, given that Bayern Munich would, according to our sources, be more prepared to enter the poker table in a year’s time.

Diomande or Barcola – but make it happen, Liverpool

In an ideal world, Liverpool would be going full-throttle for two of the globe’s top young winger talents.

Realistically, however, we view this as more of an “or” situation, with Barcola surely more likely to pursue a move likely grant him a greater supply of first-team minutes should Yan Diomande end up in Paris.

Regardless, either signing would be greatly beneficial. From a pure pace perspective, the two wingers would undoubtedly excel among existing competition at L4.

Players Top recorded speed (km/h) Yan Diomande 36.3 Bradley Barcola 36.72 Cody Gakpo 33.53

* Yan Diomande and Bradley Barcola’s top recorded speeds (correct as of 26/05/26) in the Bundesliga and Champions League, respectively

We appreciate that pace alone isn’t everything. But both young players’ underlying metrics indicate they would offer a distinct improvement on either wing going into the 2026/27 season.

Cody Gakpo’s stats Yan Diomande’s stats Bradley Barcola’s stats 0.18 xG on target 0.42 xG on target 0.52 xG on target 0.28 non-penalty xG 0.26 non-penalty xG 0.56 non-penalty xG 0.69 shots on target 0.95 shots on target 1.59 shots on target 0.15 xA 0.37 xA 0.23 xA 1.77 chances created 2.04 chances created 1.95 chances created 0.33 big chances created 0.62 big chances created 0.57 big chances created 1.11 successful dribbles 4.29 successful dribbles 1.85 successful dribbles 5.31 duels won 6.76 duels won 4.42 duels won 6.13 touches in opposition box 7.09 touches in opposition box 8.69 touches in opposition box 0.66 possession won in final third 0.98 possession won in final third 1.18 possession won in final third

* Per 90 stats (correct as of 26/05/26) in league competitions, courtesy of Fotmob

We’re happy with the idea of keeping Cody Gakpo as a backup option, with Rio Ngumoha ideally given more minutes next term.

But the evidence is clear: Liverpool could wrap up a major upgrade on the left flank. And they’ll likely want to do so imminently before other major players step into the ring.

And given Arsenal’s well-documented interest in Barcola, for instance, that has to be considered a very real possibility.

Elsehwere… Liverpool close in on Samuel Martinez signing

We’re reportedly close to confirming the addition of Atletico Nacional playmaker, Samuel Martinez, on a five-year deal.

But bringing in either of Yan Diomande or Bradley Barcola this summer would have to be considered the big-ticket item – certainly the first of the window – if Richard Hughes and Co. can get either move over the line.