Jeff Stelling implores newly-promoted club to get ‘on the phone’ to Liverpool legend ASAP

(Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Jeff Stelling has advised one newly-promoted club to take advantage of their return to the Premier League by making a move for the now-free agent Andy Robertson.

In a neat moment of symmetry, the Scottish left-back left Hull City after their relegation nine years ago to join Liverpool, for whom he made his final appearance on the same weekend that the Tigers returned to the top flight.

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The 32-year-old could still be playing in the Premier League next season after his departure from Anfield, with Ben Jacobs reporting that the defender has an ‘agreement in principle‘ to join Tottenham Hotspur.

Stelling: Hull should get ‘on the phone’ to Robertson

However, Stelling claimed that Hull should seek to bring Robertson back to the MKM Stadium now that they’ve returned to the top flight, following their Championship play-off final win over Middlesbrough last Saturday.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the former Soccer Saturday presenter said: “Andy Robertson’s been absolutely brilliant for Liverpool over the years, no question. If I’m Hull City, I’m on the phone to him saying, ‘Why don’t you come back now we’re in the Premier League?'”

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Will Hull heed Stelling’s advice?

If the Tigers were to take Stelling’s advice and re-sign the Scotland captain, it could continue an emerging theme of promoted clubs snapping up ex-Liverpool players, following recent reports that Coventry are eyeing a potential move for Gini Wijnaldum.

Robertson’s preference would reportedly be to join Spurs (The Telegraph), so it may be difficult for Hull to entice him back to east Yorkshire, especially with the defender earning wages of £160,000 per week in the final year of his Anfield contract (Capology).

However, Sergej Jakirovic’s side might look at what 2025 play-off winners Sunderland did in last summer’s transfer window and strive to follow suit, with astute signings such as Granit Xhaka helping the Black Cats to an expectation-defying Europa League finish upon their top-flight return.

If the 32-year-old were to join another club in the Premier League – be it Hull, Spurs or whoever else – it’d facilitate a return to Anfield whenever his new side face Liverpool next season, which’d bring with a reception every bit as warm as what Jordan Henderson and Caoimhin Kelleher were granted on Sunday.

Stelling’s advice to the Tigers’ hierarchy makes perfect sense, though it remains to be seen whether the follow through on it. Either way, it’ll be compelling to see where the legendary Robertson ends up next.