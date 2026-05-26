‘Liverpool clearly want…’ – Fabrizio Romano shares Alisson update amid overtures from Juventus

(Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has posted an update on the future of Alisson Becker amid ongoing speculation over a potential summer move to Juventus.

The goalkeeper is understood to have ‘responded positively’ to ‘strong interest’ from the Serie A club and is ‘very tempted’ by a return to Italy, where he previously played for AS Roma prior to joining the Reds eight years ago (Daily Briefing).

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The Brazil international has one year remaining on his contract, having triggered a 12-month extension in March, but it’s uncertain at this stage whether or not he’ll see that out.

Romano: Liverpool are yearning for Alisson to stay

Late on Monday night, Romano took to X with an update on Alisson, who Liverpool are understandably yearning to keep for at least another season.

He posted: ‘Understand Liverpool informed Alisson about their desire and plan to keep him for one more year. Juventus offered Alisson a longer deal but LFC insist to keep him. Only player position could change stance but Liverpool clearly want him to stay.’

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Liverpool still need Alisson – he showed it on Sunday

The 33-year-old’s injury record over the past two seasons in particular has been a genuine cause for concern, but upon returning to action against Brentford on Sunday, he reminded us all of his world-class qualities with an outstanding close-range save to deny Kevin Schade just before half-time.

That crucial intervention led journalist Dominic King to declare that Liverpool’s number 1 ‘can’t be allowed to leave this summer’, an assertion with which Reds supporters would surely agree.

Giorgi Mamardashvili has stepped up with some vital saves when deputising for the stricken Alisson throughout the season, but the long-serving Brazilian is still the best goalkeeper we have and isn’t someone to be jettisoned frivolously.

If he were desperate to leave for Juventus this summer, it’d be difficult for LFC to stand in his way considering everything he’s done for the club, but surely the Anfield decision-makers must do everything in their power to persuade him to stay put for at least one more year.

We know the 33-year-old isn’t going to remain at Liverpool for a whole lot longer, but after a harrowing season on the pitch for Arne Slot’s side, keeping hold of our number 1 for 2026/27 would provide a much-needed boost going into that campaign.