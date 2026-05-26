Five-year contract: Sky reporter drops Liverpool ‘done deal’ bombshell as FSG move quickly

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Liverpool appear to have clinched their first signing of the summer, with FSG seemingly moving quickly to wrap up a deal for a highly coveted teenage starlet.

During the spring, scouts from Anfield had been keeping a close watch on Samuel Martinez, a Colombian playmaker with Atletico Nacional who’s understood to be keen on a move to Europe.

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Fabrizio Romano claimed last weekend that the 17-year-old has agreed terms with the Reds and will move to Merseyside after he turns 18 next year, with FIFA regulations prohibiting international transfers for minors.

Samuel Martinez to Liverpool is a ‘done deal’

An update from Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg on Monday indicates that Liverpool have now clinched a deal for the teenager, with various bureaucratic steps to be undertaken before the transfer is offically completed.

He posted on X: ‘Samuel Martínez to Liverpool is a done deal, as reported. Next steps: visa process and trip to England for medical examinations. Afterwards, he will sign a five-year contract.

‘The general plan – depending on wildcard regulations – is for him to join first-team pre-season from next summer [2027] onwards, with his first year planned between Liverpool U21 and the U19 Youth League.’

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Liverpool will take their time with Martinez

Although Martinez won’t come to Merseyside until next year and is set to cut his teeth at underage level initially before being considered for the first team, for Liverpool to secure a deal for him ahead of other European clubs can be regarded as a job well done by recruitment staff.

The 17-year-old hasn’t even made a senior debut for Atletico Nacional, but his starring performances in Colombia’s South American U-17 Championship triumph in April showcased his star quality, and stylistic comparisons with Brazilian legend Kaka (The Athletic) aren’t to be taken lightly.

The hope is that the international clearance and medical gets sorted without any hitches, and that he’ll make a first-team breakthrough with his current club over the next 12 months, so that he’ll be some bit battle-hardened by the time he comes to England.

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Liverpool appear to be taking a patient approach with Martinez by bedding him in with Rob Page’s under-21s, although first-team exposure may come through pre-season inclusion, training sessions and possibly a place among the substitutes for domestic cup ties.

There’s still plenty of scope for him to develop further in Colombia before that point, but if he gets some all-important senior exposure at Atletico Nacional prior to relocating to Merseyside, that should bring him on considerably.

In the meantime, Reds fans can back in securing a move for one of South America’s most prodigious talents and looking forward to seeing what he can do at Anfield.