Slot sack could soon be “done” as Liverpool told to sign manager who’ll play Klopp football

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Danny Murphy has urged Liverpool to replace Arne Slot with Luis Enrique.

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The former Red talked up the PSG head coach’s credentials amid increasing calls for the club’s owners, FSG, to change the man in the dugout.

The Merseysiders finished in fifth place following a 1-1 draw with Brentford on the final day of the 2025/26 season.

Danny Murphy: Liverpool should hire Luis Enrique

Enrique would very much be a man in high demand were he to call time on his stay in the French capital.

And having steered a very impressive PSG side to yet another Champions League final, Murphy is convinced that the Spaniard would be the right man to replace Slot this summer.

“If he starts badly [next season] and they’re sitting in fifth, sixth after eight games – it’s done,” the 49-year-old spoke on TalkSPORT.

Murphy went on to add: “I would try and break the bank and do everything I can to get [Luis] Enrique.

“If he wins the Champions League again, what more can he do? He must be bored there playing in a Mickey Mouse league where he wins every week and all he’s looking forward to is the Champions League.

“He must want more challenge, surely?”

To be honest, it’s not an opinion we find ourselves disagreeing with. It goes without saying that Anfield-linked Luis Enrique is a fabulous head coach who would more than likely bring thrilling, high-octane, press-heavy football back to L4.

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The proof is in the pudding with a PSG side that has changed tack in recent years, opting to favour and develop young talent over committing to a Real Madrid-esque Galactico strategy.

And it’s reaped clear rewards, with the Ligue 1 giants having secured a first Champions League title in 2025 (in which they put Inter Milan to the sword with a 5-0 win).

Is Luis Enrique the natural Jurgen Klopp heir?

Ah, Jurgen Klopp. What many a Liverpool fan wouldn’t give to see the wonderful German tactician back calling the shots at Anfield!

The reality, of course, is that we’re highly unlikely to see the 58-year-old depart his role at Red Bull in the near future (never mind agreeing a return to coaching).

Which leaves us with the known options out there in the field (the likes of Andoni Iraola and, potentially, Sebastian Hoeneß) and a Hail Mary for Enrique.

But given the similarity between the former Barca boss and Arne Slot’s predecessor, perhaps decision-makers at the AXA training centre may feel inclined to at least enquire about the possibility.

In Murphy’s mind, that would appear to be the most sensible route: “If you watch PSG as a Liverpool fan, you’re thinking, ‘that’s how I want us to play!'”

“Bit like [Jurgen] Klopp’s team, PSG, aren’t they?

“If you’re one of the biggest clubs in the world – go and get the best.”

What type of football does Luis Enrique play?

Like Klopp, Enrique is similarly big on 4-3-3, but is more than happy to be flexible with his setup depending on the profile of players available to him.

Player rotations are a massive part of PSG’s game with wingers free to move infield (leaving fullbacks to pump forward and occupy the space).

This BBC Sport report, for instance, does a great job of explaining the Spaniard’s use of “zones” to ensure balance during games.

But the key encapsulating principle is free movement without sacrificing work rate or positional awareness.