Slot sack could soon be “done” as Liverpool told to sign manager who’ll play Klopp football

Danny Murphy has urged Liverpool to replace Arne Slot with Luis Enrique.
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The former Red talked up the PSG head coach’s credentials amid increasing calls for the club’s owners, FSG, to change the man in the dugout.
The Merseysiders finished in fifth place following a 1-1 draw with Brentford on the final day of the 2025/26 season.
Danny Murphy: Liverpool should hire Luis Enrique
Enrique would very much be a man in high demand were he to call time on his stay in the French capital.
And having steered a very impressive PSG side to yet another Champions League final, Murphy is convinced that the Spaniard would be the right man to replace Slot this summer.
“If he starts badly [next season] and they’re sitting in fifth, sixth after eight games – it’s done,” the 49-year-old spoke on TalkSPORT.
Murphy went on to add: “I would try and break the bank and do everything I can to get [Luis] Enrique.
“If he wins the Champions League again, what more can he do? He must be bored there playing in a Mickey Mouse league where he wins every week and all he’s looking forward to is the Champions League.
“He must want more challenge, surely?”
To be honest, it’s not an opinion we find ourselves disagreeing with. It goes without saying that Anfield-linked Luis Enrique is a fabulous head coach who would more than likely bring thrilling, high-octane, press-heavy football back to L4.
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The proof is in the pudding with a PSG side that has changed tack in recent years, opting to favour and develop young talent over committing to a Real Madrid-esque Galactico strategy.
And it’s reaped clear rewards, with the Ligue 1 giants having secured a first Champions League title in 2025 (in which they put Inter Milan to the sword with a 5-0 win).
Is Luis Enrique the natural Jurgen Klopp heir?
Ah, Jurgen Klopp. What many a Liverpool fan wouldn’t give to see the wonderful German tactician back calling the shots at Anfield!
The reality, of course, is that we’re highly unlikely to see the 58-year-old depart his role at Red Bull in the near future (never mind agreeing a return to coaching).
Which leaves us with the known options out there in the field (the likes of Andoni Iraola and, potentially, Sebastian Hoeneß) and a Hail Mary for Enrique.
But given the similarity between the former Barca boss and Arne Slot’s predecessor, perhaps decision-makers at the AXA training centre may feel inclined to at least enquire about the possibility.
In Murphy’s mind, that would appear to be the most sensible route: “If you watch PSG as a Liverpool fan, you’re thinking, ‘that’s how I want us to play!'”
“Bit like [Jurgen] Klopp’s team, PSG, aren’t they?
“If you’re one of the biggest clubs in the world – go and get the best.”
What type of football does Luis Enrique play?
Like Klopp, Enrique is similarly big on 4-3-3, but is more than happy to be flexible with his setup depending on the profile of players available to him.
Player rotations are a massive part of PSG’s game with wingers free to move infield (leaving fullbacks to pump forward and occupy the space).
This BBC Sport report, for instance, does a great job of explaining the Spaniard’s use of “zones” to ensure balance during games.
But the key encapsulating principle is free movement without sacrificing work rate or positional awareness.
Be brilliant but he won’t leave PSG
It’s not going to happen, wishful thinking.
What you can say though , is the dominance of Manchester city in the premier league is over.
Difficult to replace great managers, Ferguson, klopp, and now Guardiola.
Arsenal are a well organised side, but they ain’t a top team that’s going to dominate English football.
It leaves the premier league more open than its been for a long time. Manchester city will now go through what Manchester United have endured since Ferguson retired.
You can spend all the money you want but without a top class manager it’s not a guarantee for success.
History has proved that, look at the money Manchester United and Chelsea have spent.
If we Liverpool were to get our house in order, starting with the manager, there’s trophies up for grabs now.
THE OWNERS ARE TOO WEAK. SLOT AND YOZZER WILL RUN THIS GREAT CLUB DOWN, IT HAS ALREADY STARTED . THEY ASK FOR MONEY AND GET IT. FSG MUST HAVE MORE MONEY THAN SENSE. DEMANSTRATIONS IS THE ONLY WAY TO GET SHUT OF THE PEOPLE RUNNING THIS CLUB DOWN.
We’re going to get left in the dirt and what did £450 mil get us last year, sometimes it’s not how much you spend it’s how you spend it that counts, for all the lauding of Edwards and Hughes and how good they’re supposed to be it’s clear they got ripped last transfer window, we won’t spend anywhere near that this window and we’ll probably get ripped again, Slot (an anagram of ‘lost’ for me) will be gone by October, if it hadn’t been for those lucky 5 wins at the beginning of the season we’d be mid table, 43 points from the last 33 games shocking !!!!!
“Player rotations are a massive part of PSG’s game …”, of course, easier done in Ligue 1. But it would be interesting to see a manager willing to allow players freedom to rotate positions in the Premier League, which does appear more stilted. And, let’s face it, Slot couldn’t work that out so we had Gakpo generally doing the same (failing) run inside and incapable of swapping roles.
It’s a very fair point! I think Enrique would find it considerably more challenging in England, given even 15th-20th can give you a good game. Still, would much rather see Liverpool playing his football than the dreary mess we’ve had to put up with this season.
Mate, Luis enrique did it at Barcelona too. It is interesting to see how many Spanish managers are working wonders in Europe.
Fsg’s current football structure simply puts good managers off. A good football manager like jurgen klopp wants full control of football matters. A good football manager knows who to buy and who to sell and this is something not AI nor statistics can replace. Valuable experience precedes technology as what we can see from Liverpool’s 450 million business did not bear fruit. A good football manager will not spend unnecessarily as what klopp has achieved with his budget showed his shrewd and meticulous competency. Imagine this 450 million was at klopp’s disposal and he picks who he wants and sells who he deems fit, we could have already won the quadruple during his reign.