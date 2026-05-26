‘Stop abusing him’ – Journalist condemns online personal tirades against Arne Slot

Liverpool-focused journalist David Lynch has rightly condemned some of the horrific personal abuse being levelled at Arne Slot from the murkiest corners of social media.
The head coach’s reputation has plummeted over the past 12 months, with the Reds suffering 20 defeats in all competitions this season and barely scraping into the fifth and final Champions League place from England, and there have been widespread calls for him to be relieved of his duties.
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However, FSG appear set to stick with the under-fire Dutchman for the time being, a stance which seems to be underlined by the expected appointment of Etienne Reijnen – previously part of his coaching staff at Feyenoord – to the backroom team at Anfield.
Lynch condemns online personal abuse of Slot
On Tuesday morning, Dominic King wrote an article for The Telegraph in which he wrote that ‘the level of opprobrium’ towards Slot has frequently ‘crossed the line’, a view which met with vocal opposition from numerous X users replying to the piece on the social media platform.
Lynch lamented some of the more vicious responses as he posted on X: ‘The replies to this post [King’s article on Slot] back up the piece perfectly. Criticism is fine, as is feeling Liverpool might need a change, but so much of this strays into outright abuse.’
In a follow-up post relating to the same topic, he underlined his viewpoint by saying: ‘You’re allowed to want him gone, just stop abusing him.’
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Criticism of Slot’s work is fine; personal abuse isn’t
No Liverpool supporter will be happy with how the past season played out, and many fans understandably feel that a change in the dugout would give the club a better chance of success next term than keeping faith with Slot.
We at Empire of the Kop have been quite critical of the head coach after a turgid campaign which has been rife with awful results, football which has been hard to watch, some truly bizarre public utterances from the 47-year-old and two headline-grabbing outbursts of frustration from Mo Salah.
However, there is (or at least should be) a clear dividing line between valid constructive criticism of the Dutchman’s performance in his job, and unacceptable personal vitriol which completely dehumanises a husband and father.
One of the most disgusting examples of the abuse being hurled at Slot can be seen below in a screenshotted post on X which, unsurprisingly, has since been removed. In fact, it’s so unspeakably vile that we advise reader discretion before viewing it.
You can want the manager at Liverpool changed, fair enough but then there is the vile abuse online toward him and his family.
I’ve seen some horrible stuff on here over the years but this one is one of the worst.
We need these out of the fanbase. pic.twitter.com/uc71vajCif
— Nick Collins (@Nick___Collins) May 26, 2026
Nothing can justify that extent of hatred towards another human being purely because of how they’re performing in their job.
Lynch hasn’t been afraid to call out Slot over certain tactical issues this season, but he’s right to condemn the online personal abuse of the Liverpool head coach because of how the team’s fortunes have deteriorated over the past few months.
Ultimately, we all want the Reds to be successful, whether it’s with the Dutchman in charge or somebody else. Yes, he absolutely needs to oversee a major improvement next term, and failure to do so could lead to a justifiable change in the dugout, but we don’t condone any personal vitriol towards him or his family.
None of the fans here wish misfortune to happen to arne slot. In fact we wish him well for his future endeavors.
Are we allowed to suggest that the guy is in well above his head? Can we say something about that deer-in-the-headlamp look?
I don’t wish Arne Slot harm but do wish him gone from LFC as he is clearly not good enough to manage the club,20 losses says it all.Any other clubs would have sacked him by now.
Personal abuse is OUT and should be vilified justly.
You are clowns. You think an immediate change will bring results. Give the man a clean slate. We got champions league in a year of transition with the old guard moving out and the new moving in, plus with major injury issues, salah not on form, Isak injured, poor Jotas death. Mac Allister disappearing. Bradley getting injured, Trent moving on.
How is this slots fault? Thankfully you boys don’t run business’s and hopefully not families or your kids will be chucked out at the first sign of fragility. And as for the mentally deranged guys saying terrible stuff online – it’s a breeding ground for mentally ill people to say what they want – who cares really but here is a fans forum and Liverpool fans will be no better than any other set of supporters if we continue to demand immediate change when things aren’t perfect
It’s all about opinions, but there’s a line you don’t cross. Personal insults ect is way over the top.
I genuinely hope that slot can turn things around, although I Don’t think he will. I would also say this about slot, he’s been dignified in the way he’s conducted himself at Liverpool, especially during the tragedy of Jota, supporters should remember this.
It’s a different age we are living in now, more violent, more aggressive, don’t want to see it at Liverpool football club.
yes that tweet was totally over the top. but there will be parts of criticism of him that will be undeniably personal as many issues seem to stem from his character. work ethic, personal integrity (or lack of) and his totally inappropriate work arrangements.