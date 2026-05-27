Liverpool Players Who Could Go Head-to-Head at World Cup 2026

(Photo by Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

The 2026 World Cup could place several Liverpool teammates on opposite sides of major international battles across North America. The club’s dressing room already includes captains, title winners and senior internationals from some of football’s strongest nations. That creates the possibility of direct clashes between teammates during both the group stage and knockout rounds.

Virgil van Dijk and his Dutch teammates could line up against Wataru Endo in one of the earliest meetings of the tournament, whilst Mo Salah, Alexis Mac Allister, and Ibrahima Konate may all enter the finals with pressure to carry their national sides deep into July.

World Cup predictions continue to shift as managers assess fitness, squad depth and tactical balance before the tournament begins. Liverpool players sit at the center of many of those discussions because several of them already hold leadership roles for countries expected to challenge for the trophy.

Argentina, France and Egypt Could Meet in the Tournament

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

Group I: France, Iraq, Norway, Senegal

Group J: Algeria, Argentina, Austria, Jordan

Alexis Mac Allister, Ibrahima Konate and Mo Salah may avoid each other during the group stage, though all three nations could move into difficult knockout paths later in the competition. Argentina and France still carry strong expectations after their dramatic meeting in the 2022 final, while Egypt hopes Salah can finally lead the country into a deeper World Cup run.

Football analysts and former players continue to discuss how late-season club form may affect World Cup 2026 predictions and knockout expectations. Betting markets already react to injury news, tactical shifts, and squad announcements before the tournament even starts. Final table projections and title forecasts often change after every major domestic result across Europe.

The betting sector follows those developments closely because one injury or poor run of form can alter the outlook of an entire national side. Betting operators track Liverpool players carefully due to their influence at the international level. Platforms such as 247bet monitor any outlier which could affect World Cup 2026 odds, especially when leading contenders rely heavily on players from clubs competing at the top of European football.

Netherlands and Japan Could Produce Liverpool’s First Clash

Group F: Japan, Netherlands, Sweden, Tunisia

The Dutch side could have the strongest Liverpool presence at the 2026 World Cup:

Virgil van Dijk

Cody Gakpo

Ryan Gravenberch

Jeremie Frimpong

Japan, on the other hand, may rely heavily on Endo’s leadership and defensive discipline during the tournament. The Liverpool midfielder already knows several Dutch players from club football, which adds extra attention to the meeting between both countries in Group F.

That fixture carries more weight than many expected after Japan’s strong displays in recent tournaments. The Oranje enter the competition with greater depth on paper, though Japan’s structure and pressing style often create difficult matches against European opponents. Endo already understands the movement and passing patterns of several Dutch players from daily training at Liverpool.

Van Dijk may carry the biggest responsibility in that match because Netherlands still depend heavily on his organisation at the back, whilst Cody Gakpo could become another central figure after his recent international form. Analysts already view the fixture as one of the more balanced opening games among the stronger nations at the World Cup.

Scotland Against Brazil Has Already Drawn Attention

Group C: Brazil, Haiti, Morocco, Scotland

Few expected Andy Robertson and Alisson Becker to meet during the first stage of the competition, yet Scotland and Brazil now sit in the same group alongside Morocco and Haiti. That fixture could shape the final standings immediately because both nations will expect to compete for qualification places.

Scotland enter the tournament with huge national attention after its return to the World Cup for the first time since 1998. Robertson now carries the responsibility of captain as well as being one of the most experienced players in the squad. Brazil arrive under pressure after inconsistent results in recent years, despite still ranking among the strongest sides on paper.

The match itself presents an interesting tactical battle. Brazil usually control possession and attacks through wide areas, which means Robertson may spend large periods dealing with pressure on Scotland’s left side. Alisson could face far less defensive work, though Scotland’s direct style may still create difficult moments from crosses and set pieces late in the game.

Salah Faces Huge Pressure With Egypt Once Again

Salah enters another World Cup with enormous expectations after Egypt failed to leave a major mark in previous editions of the tournament. The Pharaohs will face Belgium, New Zealand and Iran during the group stage, and many observers already see Salah as the player who could decide his country’s fate.

Egypt usually approach stronger opponents with a deeper defensive structure before releasing Salah quickly on the counterattack. That system places huge pressure on him to create chances from limited possession. Belgium may provide the toughest challenge in the group because of their attacking quality and tournament experience.

Liverpool supporters already know how quickly Salah can change a match through one action. Egypt will need that same level during tight group games, where a single goal may separate qualification from elimination. Analysts continue to debate how far the Pharaohs can realistically progress, though most agree that the 33-year-old gives his nation a chance against almost any opponent on the right day.