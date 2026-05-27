San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Western Conference Finals Game 5: Start Time, Streaming Live, TV Channel, How to Watch

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Ways and How to Legally Stream Thunder vs. Spurs Game 5 legally from Home Right Now: team news, livestream, TV channel, and start timeThe Western Conference Finals have officially turned into a prize fight. With the series knotted at 2-2, tonight’s Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs Game 5 is no longer just a game—it is a full-blown series pivot. The winner takes a commanding lead; the loser faces elimination on the road. Watch: Spurs vs. Thunder – Game 5 Live
How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Date: Tuesday, May 26, 2026
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Step 1: Identify the Broadcast HomeBefore you click anything, know where the game is airing. As a Western Conference Finals matchup, this game is exclusively produced by a national broadcaster (typically ESPN or ABC for the WCF, or occasionally TNT depending on the yearly rotation). Look at your TV Guide right now: Game 5 is likely airing on ESPN or ABC. For the sake of this guide, we will assume a standard primetime slot on a major cable network.
Step 2: The “You Already Have It” Method (Cable/Streaming Subscribers)If you have a cable login, satellite dish, or a live TV streaming subscription, you are 30 seconds away from tip-off.
- Download the App: Go to the ESPN app or Watch TNT app (whichever is airing the game).
- Authenticate: Select “TV Provider” and log in with your cable or streaming service credentials (Xfinity, DirecTV, Spectrum, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, etc.).
- Stream: Navigate to the “NBA” section. The game will be front and center.
Step 3: The Cord-Cutter’s Express Lane (No Cable Required)If you don’t have a cable subscription, you need a live TV streaming service that carries ESPN/ABC/TNT. The good news is that all of these offer free trials right now. Download, sign up, and start watching in under 5 minutes:
- YouTube TV: The gold standard for sports. Offers unlimited DVR. Usually has a 7-10 day free trial.
- Hulu + Live TV: Includes ESPN, ABC, TNT, and Disney+. Often offers a 3-day free trial.
- FuboTV: Built for sports fans. Offers a 7-day free trial.
- Sling TV (Orange package): The cheapest option if you don’t want a trial. Sling Orange includes ESPN and TNT for ~$20 for the first month.
Step 4: The “No Login” Lifeline (NBA League Pass & Antenna)If you don’t want to enter a credit card for a trial, you have two niche options:
- Over-the-Air Antenna (If on ABC): If Game 5 is on ABC (free broadcast TV), plug a $15 digital antenna into your TV. Scan for channels. This is 100% free, legal, and actually offers higher picture quality than streaming because it isn’t compressed.
- NBA League Pass (International only): If you are in the US, do not use League Pass—the game is blacked out because it is on national TV. However, if you are traveling abroad or using a VPN (use at your own risk regarding terms of service), League Pass will show the game live.
The “Don’t You Dare” WarningYou will see tweets linking to “Streameast” or “Crackstreams.” Do not click them.
- The Buffering: They will freeze during the final 2 minutes of a tied game.
- The Malware: Those sites are riddled with pop-ups that can compromise your banking info.
- The Lag: Illegal streams are often 30-60 seconds behind reality. You will hear your neighbor scream “SHAI!” before you see the basket.
The Game 5 Checklist (Do this now)
- Tip-off is imminent. Do not wait for halftime.
- Confirm the channel: Is it ESPN or TNT? Check your local listings.
- Sign up for a trial: YouTube TV or FuboTV will get you on the court in 60 seconds.
- Cast it: If using a phone, hit the “Cast” icon to throw it to your big screen.
Overall, the Thunder are 13-5 after a loss, and one of those is Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals after dramatic double-overtime Game 1. Of those OKC lost consecutively, one of those was to Phoenix in the final game of the season, after the Thunder rested everyone worth mentioning for the final couple of games.
It’s a small sample size, but the Oklahoma City Thunder have a very good record bouncing back after a loss.
What game do we see from Chet?
Is this the game that Chet Holmgren answers the call and has a big game?
I’ve been told he’s Wemby’s rival, but he’s looked more like a good player playing against a superstar.
Starting lineups announced
Boos rain down when the Spurs starters are announced.
I don’t know about you but I can never get enough of the Mike Tirico-narrated intros.
It just adds a whole extra element to an already massive game.
Why Shai Gilgeous-Alexander falls a lot: Because it works
Jalen Williams and Ajay Mithcell are out for Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder will play shorthanded in the Western Conference finals once again.
Jared McCain to start Game 5 vs. San Antonio
Thunder must find a way without Williams, Mitchell
I don’t know about you but I can never get enough of the Mike Tirico-narrated intros.
It just adds a whole extra element to an already massive game.
Area 51 has brought some OUT OF THIS WORLD plays during the Western Conference Finals.
A couple of times a game (at least), Victor Wembanyama does something that makes your jaw drop like you’re in a 1950s Tex Avery cartoon
Jalen Williams (hamstring) downgraded to out for Game 5
With Jalen Williams (hamstring) and Ajay Mitchell (calf) unavailable, the Oklahoma City Thunder will turn to Jared McCain to fill the void in the starting lineup for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.
It’s the biggest game of the season in the NBA.
No glory gets lost in being bested by a player so unique and transcendent that Spurs fans show up to games dressed like extras in “Mars Attacks.
Holmgren shouldn’t be shamed for being outplayed by Wembanyama
One of the fascinating storylines in tonight‘s Game 5 is the matchup between Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama
Thunder need Chet Holmgren to fight back against Victor Wembanyama
Chet Holmgren and fighting back against Wembanyama
Jalen Williams has been ruled out due to his left hamstring injury
Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals shapes up to be the biggest game of the season in the NBA
It’s going to be a dog fight. It’s going to be tough
This is the biggest game of the season, right here tonight
Oklahoma City is favored with a -192 moneyline compared to San Antonio’s +159. The over/under is 216.5.
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