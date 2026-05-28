Offers made: Liverpool and Man City could go head-to-head in battle for in-demand ‘wonderkid’

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Liverpool and Manchester City have reportedly tabled offers to sign one of the most sought-after teenage talents in European football.

Earlier this week, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claimed that the Reds had held ‘concrete talks’ for Hertha Berlin midfielder Kenneth Eichhorn, who the journalist described (via X) as a ‘wonderkid’.

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The 16-year-old is understood to have a modest release clause of €10m-€12m [£8.6m-£10.3m], according to Plettenberg, and he now looks set to be the subject of a potential transfer tussle between two of the biggest clubs in England.

Liverpool submit ‘formal offer’ for Kennet Eichhorn

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Liverpool have submitted a ‘formal offer’ for Eichhorn, which is claimed to be ‘similar’ to one that Man City have tabled, with the teenager continuing to be monitored by ‘some of the biggest clubs in Europe’.

It’s added that, if either of the Premier League duo were to sign him, their intention would be to loan him to a club in his native Germany for two seasons before he relocates to England, with FIFA rules prohibiting players from transferring internationally until they turn 18 (which the Hertha starlet will do in July 2027).

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Eichhorn could be just what Liverpool need in the long-term

Despite his tender years, the midfielder was entrusted with 19 senior appearances for the Berlin club in the 2025/26 season, scoring twice in all competitions as they finished seventh in 2. Bundesliga (Transfermarkt).

Going from that level to the upper reaches of the Premier League would be a monumental step to take at once, so if Liverpool were to see off Man City for his signature, it’d make sense to let him continue his development in his homeland before he comes to Anfield.

Eichhorn plays primarily as a defensive midfielder, the very position that John Aldridge insisted FSG must prioritise in the summer transfer window, albeit for a readymade first-team starter rather than a teenage prodigy who’s still learning his trade.

Nonetheless, if the Reds can beat the Manchester outfit to the punch for the 16-year-old, it’d represent a semblance of revenge for City landing two prominent LFC targets in Marc Guehi and Antoine Semenyo.

The Hertha midfielder’s name looks set to be mentioned frequently throughout the summer transfer window as two heavyweights of English football battle it out to try and win the race for his signature.