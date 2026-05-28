Contract extension done: Liverpool confirm new four-year deal in official club announcement

(Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Liverpool have confirmed a new contract for one player at Anfield, who’s understood to have extended his stay for at least four more years.

Reds fans have been waiting patiently to see whether or not Ibrahima Konate will remain at the club for next season, with the French defender about to enter the final month of his current deal as the long-running saga over his future rumbles on.

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While we continue to await a resolution over our number 5, one up-and-coming talent on Merseyside has put pen to paper on new terms.

Liverpool confirm new contract for Kieran Morrison

As confirmed via liverpoolfc.com, Kieran Morrison has signed a new contract at Liverpool, being rewarded for a strong campaign which saw him make his first-team debut and receive a nomination for the Premier League 2 Player of the Season award.

A subsequent report for The Athletic indicated that the Reds’ under-21 captain has renewed until 2030, having had one year remaining on his previous terms before agreeing this extension.

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What next for Morrison at Liverpool?

The 19-year-old has been serving notice of his burgeoning talents over the past few months with some eye-catching goals for Rob Page’s under-21 side, for whom he netted 15 goals in total during the 2025/26 season.

A first taste of competitive senior football in the Carabao Cup last autumn also shows that he’s in Arne Slot’s thinking, and Morrison will likely be involved with the first team during pre-season, especially with several of Liverpool’s big names playing at the World Cup.

Whether he’ll earn a fixed promotion (as Rio Ngumoha and Trey Nyoni have done) remains to be seen, and Anfield chiefs might decide that senior experience in the form of a loan move may be the best option for his development over the next year.

The Athletic‘s Gregg Evans noted that the teenager has ’emerged as one of the most exciting talents in the academy’, adding: ‘His attacking figures stack up nicely and he constantly demands the ball in tight spaces and is able to unlock defences with clever movement and incisive passing’.

Morrison certainly seems to have a very bright future, and it’s to Liverpool’s credit that they’ve moved quickly to secure his long-term future with the Reds. Hopefully they can finally do the same with Konate sooner rather than later.