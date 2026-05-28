“It’s happening” – Fabrizio Romano gives ‘here we go’ to Liverpool transfer bombshell

Image via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Fabrizio Romano had some rather eye-catching transfer news for Liverpool fans on Wednesday evening as he reported that Andy Robertson has verbally agreed a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

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Along with Mo Salah, the 32-year-old bade an emotional farewell to Anfield last Sunday after nine years with the Reds in which they won two Premier League titles, the Champions League and several other trophies.

Ben Jacobs reported earlier this week that there was an ‘agreement in principle’ for the Scotland captain to join Spurs, and it now seems as though that transfer is inevitable.

Romano gives Robertson to Spurs the ‘here we go’

Romano took to X on Wednesday evening to report that Robertson is on his way to north London, with the 2025 Europa League winners having previously sounded out Liverpool about a potential move for him in January.

The Italian transfer guru posted: ‘EXCL: Tottenham reach verbal agreement to sign Andy Robertson, here we go! Pact expected to be respected and deal to be signed soon despite Juventus proposal to try hijack the deal. Robertson, wanted by THFC last January and again now with De Zerbi. It’s happening.’

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What are Liverpool’s left-back plans for next season after Robertson exit?

It had previously been reported that Spurs would be the left-back’s preference so long as they preserved their Premier League status (The Telegraph), and having finally accomplished that mission last weekend, Roberto De Zerbi’s side now look set to snap up the Liverpool legend.

Even the photoshopped image of Robertson in the shirt of the north London club in Romano’s post looks jarring for those of us who’d become so accustomed to seeing him in Merseyside red over the past decade, but we probably better start getting used to seeing him in opposition colours from hereon.

The 32-year-old is duly poised to return to Anfield with the away team at some point next season, and whenever that happens, he’ll undoubtedly be given the warmest of welcomes from the supporters who showered him with affection during his send-off last Sunday.

For Liverpool, it now leaves Milos Kerkez as the clear first-choice at left-back, though it’ll be interesting to see what happens in terms of cover for the Hungarian.

Will Kostas Tsimikas resume his backup role upon returning from his loan spell at Roma? Do the Reds promote from within (Owen Beck steps up to senior squad), or do they seek to bring in an affordable alternative who could challenge our number 6 for a starting berth?

While Robertson’s future now seems to be resolved, there remains a big question over LFC’s left-backs plans for next season.