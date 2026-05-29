‘Negotiations over’ – Liverpool dealt transfer u-turn blow after Fabrizio Romano’s Friday bombshell

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Ibrahima Konate will leave Liverpool as a free agent this summer.

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The Frenchman, who had offered some indication that he might extend his Anfield stay, will depart when his contract expires at the end of June.

Liverpool fail to agree new contract with Ibrahima Konate

Fabrizio Romano confirmed talkSPORT’s report on X (formerly Twitter), with the Reds failing to reach a final agreement with the 27-year-old centre-back.

🚨 BREAKING: Ibrahima Konaté leaves Liverpool as free agent, decision made. After advanced talks to stay with fresh deal and confirmation from the player in April, Konaté leaves as no final agreement has been found. Negotiations over, as @TalkSport reports. pic.twitter.com/3ylZ269pfY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2026

There had been the hint of a suggestion from incoming Jeremy Jacquet that Konate could yet be lining up for Liverpool in the 2026/27 season.

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But it would seem that the structuring of the deal on the table for the France international was simply not attractive enough to encourage the defender to stay put.

Where will Konate go next?

Some reporting has indicated that PSG will be the France native’s next move in football, with the Ligue 1 giants no doubt keen to secure a long-term successor to veteran star Marquinhos (32).

Konate, though no doubt a flawed operator at L4, will surely attract a multitude of suitors in the summer following five largely successful seasons with Liverpool.

Liverpool are at a disadvantage heading into the summer transfer window

It’s a far from ideal start to the summer, with us already needing to engage in significant surgery in the upcoming window.

A minimum of two wingers will be required, firstly to address Mo Salah’s impending exit and the lack of pace on the left wing.

We’d also benefit from plugging the No.6 gap in the first XI, which hasn’t really been seriously looked at since Fabinho’s departure in 2023. Ryan Gravenberch did a stellar job in the role for our Premier League title triumph last term, but it would appear that the club plans on keeping the Dutchman in a more advanced midfield role for the foreseeable future.

And that’s all without considering additional tweaks we should be considering for the fullback positions.

We shouldn’t need to account for what could be an additional £40m-60m expense to ensure we’re not reliant on young talents in Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni next season.

So we’re already starting on the back foot, which is far from ideal in a window we need to get absolutely spot on.