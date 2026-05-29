‘Negotiations over’ – Liverpool dealt transfer u-turn blow after Fabrizio Romano’s Friday bombshell

Ibrahima Konate will leave Liverpool as a free agent this summer.
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The Frenchman, who had offered some indication that he might extend his Anfield stay, will depart when his contract expires at the end of June.
Liverpool fail to agree new contract with Ibrahima Konate
Fabrizio Romano confirmed talkSPORT’s report on X (formerly Twitter), with the Reds failing to reach a final agreement with the 27-year-old centre-back.
🚨 BREAKING: Ibrahima Konaté leaves Liverpool as free agent, decision made.
After advanced talks to stay with fresh deal and confirmation from the player in April, Konaté leaves as no final agreement has been found.
Negotiations over, as @TalkSport reports. pic.twitter.com/3ylZ269pfY
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2026
There had been the hint of a suggestion from incoming Jeremy Jacquet that Konate could yet be lining up for Liverpool in the 2026/27 season.
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But it would seem that the structuring of the deal on the table for the France international was simply not attractive enough to encourage the defender to stay put.
Where will Konate go next?
Some reporting has indicated that PSG will be the France native’s next move in football, with the Ligue 1 giants no doubt keen to secure a long-term successor to veteran star Marquinhos (32).
Konate, though no doubt a flawed operator at L4, will surely attract a multitude of suitors in the summer following five largely successful seasons with Liverpool.
Liverpool are at a disadvantage heading into the summer transfer window
It’s a far from ideal start to the summer, with us already needing to engage in significant surgery in the upcoming window.
A minimum of two wingers will be required, firstly to address Mo Salah’s impending exit and the lack of pace on the left wing.
We’d also benefit from plugging the No.6 gap in the first XI, which hasn’t really been seriously looked at since Fabinho’s departure in 2023. Ryan Gravenberch did a stellar job in the role for our Premier League title triumph last term, but it would appear that the club plans on keeping the Dutchman in a more advanced midfield role for the foreseeable future.
And that’s all without considering additional tweaks we should be considering for the fullback positions.
We shouldn’t need to account for what could be an additional £40m-60m expense to ensure we’re not reliant on young talents in Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni next season.
So we’re already starting on the back foot, which is far from ideal in a window we need to get absolutely spot on.
As soon as he refused to commit his future to Liverpool last summer he should’ve been sold there & then. Could’ve brought in Guehi and had money to spare, plus given Palace enough time to find a replacement. Not a great look.
Won’t be a miss
Whatever you think of konate you have to admit that this is a shambles. Years of negotiations and he ends up leaving on a free transfer.
So this is the current situation at one the biggest clubs in the world making 700 million a year.
We have one, just one, experienced centre back in van dyke, who’s 35 in July.
Gomez contract is running out he’s going.
We are now reliant on Leoni who’s 19 and has Never played in the premier league. He got injured in first game.
Jeremy jacquet is 20 he won’t be ready jump straight into the premier league.
It’s a complete mess.
It’s looking highly likely that 8 players will depart this summer. 7 left last season.
You don’t run a big football club this way.
Liverpool football club has turned into a revolving door of players departing and coming.
An exodus of experienced players leaving and inferior players coming in.
I say again that this started when Richard Hughes was appointed. FSG are part time owners of Liverpool football club, who try to juggle between different sporting franchise’s.
It gives at best sporadic moments of success.
Not long term success.
What you will hear now is the propaganda coming from the top, and the manager.
We are in transition. What it really means is decline
FSG will cut costs, spend less and cut the wage bill.
This is now the biggest crisis since FSG bought Liverpool football club. There’s no klopp to save charlatan owners FSG this time.
Mid table mediocrity here we come
He will be missed he’s had a bad season like all the players have even van dyke he also lost his father he knows the premier league the problem is van dyke not pushing team forward fast enough And leoni and Jacques will need players with experience to help them settle in
You look back at konate at Liverpool and under klopp he was one of the best central defenders in the world.
Since slot took over with every month he’s declined.
Taking him off late in games and throwing on attackers couldn’t have helped his confidence.
Neither was no protection from midfield for the two centre backs.
Where will he go next? He’s in the French team for the world cup, you don’t become a bad player overnight, he was very popular at Liverpool.
There will be a long queue to sign him.
The final insult would be if he joins Chelsea.
I have no doubt under a better coach konate has much to offer. Good luck to him.
Liverpool now need two experienced centre backs.
injury prone kids are not enough. Leoni, jacquet.
it would not suprise me if he was taking Spanish lessons with TAA – and was never going to sign a new contract and just let things run out in the hope that his free transfer can get him another job.
Feel it is good to let him go, too many lack luster performances. he intended to leave no matter what. Wish him well.
Very soon, you will see the entire team is slot’s team. None of jurgen klopp’s players will exist and no more heavy metal. We will be playing lullaby.