3 signings Liverpool must make this summer to become Premier League title contenders once more

(Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Liverpool began the 2025/26 as Premier League champions and many people’s favourites to retain the title. They ended it by scraping into the fifth and final Champions League berth.

Arne Slot wryly remarked that ‘injury’ would be the one word he’d use to sum up the Reds’ season, and while the head coach certainly wasn’t helped by numerous long-term absences, he and his team ought to have performed so much better over the past nine months.

If LFC are to become Premier League title contenders once more in 2026/27, they’ll need strengthening in every outfield area of the pitch. We’ve highlighted three prospective signings who could be crucial in transforming the Merseysiders from sweating over European qualification to challenging for first place once more.

Lutsharel Geertruida

We can’t have another season of Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones being asked to fill in at right-back, an obligation thrust upon them due to the injury problems of Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong.

Geertruida impressed on loan for Sunderland as they sensationally qualified for the Europa League, and a permanent summer exit from RB Leipzig seems inevitable.

The 25-year-old could be a Joe Gomez clone in terms of his capability of covering any defensive position, whilst having a much better track record with injuries than Liverpool’s number 2, and his parent club could be receptive to offers of just £26m for him.

It’s a signing which’d make so much sense.

Adam Wharton

Liverpool were shocking easy to play through in the 2025/26 season, with Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister providing none of the security one would expect from deep-lying midfielders.

Calls for FSG to bring in a top-level natural no.6 are justified, and while he’d be hard to prise away from Crystal Palace, Wharton is the kind of player the Reds need in the middle of the park.

The 22-year-old mightn’t be an out-and-out midfield destroyer, but he’s still capable of stopping opposition attacks at source whilst also boasting exceptional technical quality. He could be key to getting the best out of Gravenberch and Mac Allister once more.

Yan Diomande

How to replace the irreplaceable Mo Salah?

The Egyptian King is one of a kind, but with Slot clearly not trusting in Federico Chiesa as a right-sided starter for Liverpool, an elite new recruit in that position is essential.

Diomande might be publicly quashing any transfer speculation surrounding him, but he’s exactly the sort of bombastic and productive winger that the Reds should be going all-out to sign this summer.

Only two players at Anfield had a higher G/A than him in 2025/26 (13 goals, 10 assists), and the Ivory Coast international would inject some much-needed fizz into our attack with his dribbling ability and propensity to take on opponents.

Oh, the thought of him on one flank and Rio Ngumoha on the other…sign us up for that straight away!