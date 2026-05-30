Antoine Semenyo warns Liverpool players as Sky Sports drop massive Andoni Iraola news

Liverpool are in ‘advanced negotiations’ to bring Andoni Iraola on board as their next head coach.
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Florian Plettenberg reports that the Spanish manager, who is set to depart Bournemouth this summer, is considered the club’s ‘top candidate’ to replace Arne Slot.
The Dutchman has been handed his marching orders after helping the Merseysiders bring in a 20th Premier League title in 2024/25.
Andoni Iraola is Liverpool’s top choice to replace Arne Slot
As the Sky Sports journalist confirmed on X (formerly Twitter), it seems that Iraola’s negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen are set to be dashed upon the rocks.
🚨⏳ Andoni Iraola is now Liverpool’s top candidate. Advanced negotiations are ongoing. Confirmed. #LFC
Bayer 04 Leverkusen have been informed. No commitment has been given to Leverkusen so far. As reported, Iraola also had other offers on the table.
After Filipe Luis’… pic.twitter.com/cviQNxHLc2
— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 30, 2026
With all due respect to the former Bundesliga champions, of course, when Liverpool come calling, there are few other jobs in world football that feel more enticing.
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We haven’t put all our eggs in the 43-year-old’s basket, however, it should be emphasised. VfB Stuttgart’s very impressive head coach Sebastian Hoeneß, while RC Lens boss Pierre Sage is another name believed to have been floated around the halls of power at the AXA training centre.
Iraola fits the bill of what Liverpool are looking for
If reports are to be believed, the club’s ownership have been holding some concerns over the trajectory of our playing style.
Fair concerns, you’d have to say, given that we’ve apparently sacrificed press-heavy, aggressive football in favour of Slot’s risk-averse, possession-focused style of play.
But the so-called “safety” or control we were supposed to be enjoying under the Dutchman has been largely non-existent this term.
Better, then, that we see Liverpool return to a style of play that sits closer to the heart of what this club is. Not to mention, ultimately, the kind of football the fans want to see on the terraces.
🥇 | @JacobsBen: The aim is for Liverpool to establish a more front-foot, aggressive and urgent style of football.
Liverpool decided to move swiftly so as not to overshadow pre-season. pic.twitter.com/liYgyiezFM
— Anfield Edition | æ (@AnfieldEdition) May 30, 2026
Andoni Iraola will give us that in buckets. Just take a read here of what Antoine Semenyo had to say about his old coach on the south coast (In The Mixer): “When he came in, he had his way of playing, and it was very new to us.
“The way he structured the weeks, we didn’t really have any days off. Nothing. It’s very hard for a team to have Wednesdays and Sundays off, to no days off.
“We would play on Saturday, train on Sunday. The players that are in the starting XI would do the first 30-40 minutes of the session. You’re hanging, your legs are gone! And you’re doing possession, you’re having to run around. And you’re thinking, ‘Oh, dear’.”
Yeah, we don’t mind that. We don’t mind that at all.
Anything to get this group of players playing the kind of high-octane, press-heavy football that was our trademark under Jurgen Klopp.
We just hope everyone at the club’s prepared for a significant culture shift this coming pre-season.
This is a great. Let’s see he performed. And I believe is a good man
For me it’s another Brendan Rodgers, slot signing.
A manager who’s won nothing, done nothing at the highest level. He ticks all the boxes for FSG.
In a few months time will we be in the same situation as we were under slot?
Can Iraola organise the defence, can he handle big players on big money at a big football club.
Rodgers and slot couldn’t, it’s why they were sacked.
Bournemouth have the worst record as us in the premier league at set pieces. Iraola has a win percentage of 33 percent.
It’s a massive step from Bournemouth to Liverpool.
Huge risk, you need more than just being a good coach at a big club.
Does he have the personality charisma?
Not for me.
You must ask the question why didn’t FSG want Alonso. FSG decided the fate of slot months ago.
Good luck to Iraola, he’s going to need it
Did you want Slot to stay?. Alonso style of football is the same as Slot. Posensson based and counter attacking. If a manager comes in for 4 seasons and plays exciting football but wins a few cups, then gets sacked. Better than what we are seeing at the moment
Agree with this. Alonso was not a given to succeed at Liverpool. Also not surprising at Cherries set piece issues with them having lost their entire back 4 and keeper last summer.
FG’s sake get over it! Alonso picked Chelsea and it was his choice as things didn’t go right with FSG talks.
We’ll get who we get and knuckle down to re-establishing power football (perhaps even buy a defence whilst we’re at it).
Iraola isn’t the man for Liverpool….done nothing at Bournemouth…set pieces are crap…Should have pried Nagelsman away from the German national side…if he ( Iraola) tries to ride big names 7 days a week…he will be out in 6 months
Alonso wasn’t hired for 2 reasons:
1. He rejected Liverpool 2 years so, and opted to hold out for Real Madrid. For me, you only get one opportunity and once it has been rejected, there is no route back . Ask Michael Owen, Phillips Coutinho etc.
2. Alonso plays a rigid 5-3-2 formation which is the same reason why Liverpool did not hire Ruben Amorim.
I do hope he comes on board, as for always training and not much time off, thats what players are paid for. besides theyget paid more in a week than a lot of people get in a year – suck it up and get on with it, bring it on.
Players cannot work 7 days a week. At least Sundays must be day off. Hope this is addressed or we won’t make much progress
Its my birthday today what a great present. Over da moon..
“the type of football this club is”. It’s nonsense. Our style has always changed and evolved with different managers. I watched games in the 80s when you could pass back to the goalkeeper and we did often. Very much possession and passing based. Fast forward to the 2000s, we played counter attack under Houllier, back to possession with Rodgers, only then under Klopp did we have this high intensity brand of football everyone seems to have rose tinted specs about. Never mind the injuries we got, how we broke Fab, Gini, Hendo and Robbo before their time with all out running for season after season. Iraola or whoever will bring their own style. All that matters is if they win or not. No one was moaning last year at basically the same style as this. The only difference is we were winning with it last season.