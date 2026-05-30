Higher than Shanks, Kenny and Paisley: Arne Slot can take pride in one stat from Liverpool reign

Arne Slot didn’t enjoy the longest or most successful reign at Liverpool in comparison to his predecessors, but he can lay claim to one statistic which puts him right up with the best managers the club has had.
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The 47-year-old’s dismissal was confirmed on Saturday afternoon after two hugely contrasting seasons in charge, romping to the Premier League title at the first attempt but overseeing a frightening decline thereafter.
The Dutchman had been coming under severe scrutiny towards the end of a dismal 2025/26 campaign at Anfield, and calls for him to be relieved of his duties have now been heeded by the club’s hierarchy.
Slot leaves Liverpool with impressive win percentage
A few hours after Slot’s sacking was announced, Michael Reid – Football Data Edtior with OptaJoe – posted an eye-catching statistic on X comparing the 47-year-old’s win percentage to other managers at Anfield.
He won 66 of his 113 games at the helm, leaving Merseyside with a win rate of 58.4%. Of those to have taken charge of at least 100 matches for LFC, his return is bettered only by Jurgen Klopp with 60.9%, and notably is higher than Sir Kenny Dalglish (58.3%), Bob Paisley (57.4%) and Bill Shankly (55.4%).
|Managers of Liverpool for more than 100 games
|Win percentage
|Jurgen Klopp
|60.9%
|Arne Slot
|58.4%
|Sir Kenny Dalglish
|58.3%
|Bob Paisley
|57.4%
|Rafael Benitez
|55.4%
|Joe Fagan
|53.4%
|Bill Shankly
|52%
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Slot’s reign was a tale of two wildly contrasting seasons
Statistics don’t always paint the full picture – Slot won’t come to be regarded in the same hallowed tones as Klopp, Dalglish, Paisley or Shankly – but the bare facts show that the Dutchman can leave with plenty of credibility, even if his reign ultimately came to a sour end.
His first season at Liverpool was a resounding success, with 38 wins from 56 games in all competitions (67.9%), with 124 goals to enjoy, and four of those 18 draws/defeats came after the Reds had already clinched the Premier League title.
Unfortunately, the return from his sophomore campaign was deplorable – just 28 wins out of 57 (49.1%), 19 defeats (excluding the Community Shield penalty shootout) and a whopping 78 goals conceded.
Those figures alone paint a rather bleak picture, and they don’t account for just how chastening it was to watch Slot’s team over the past few months, with limp, lifeless performances becoming the norm rather than an unwelcome exception.
The timing of his exit from Liverpool seems right, with the club now starting afresh from the beginning of the summer if they can appoint a replacement quickly, but the Dutchman will always have our gratitude for the rip-roaring Premier League triumph of 2024/25.
You must ask yourself how much was winning the league down to what klopp left behind. The longer slot was in charge the worst It got.
What was the win percentage last season under slot 2025/26 ? It was 44 perfect, arguably slots team with the player’s he wanted. Those who like win percentage Iraola win percentage at Bournemouth 33
percent.
Making changes, sacking the manager only means anything if you are bringing in someone better.
It’s a massive risk giving the Liverpool job to Iraola who’s done nothing at the top level. I have the same feeling when Rodgers and slot were appointed.
Different pressure at Liverpool, his defensive record at Bournemouth is terrible. Especially at set pieces.
Biggest question, can Iraola handle big players.
Rodgers couldn’t, slot couldn’t.
FSG need to get it right this time. Look how many managers Manchester United and Chelsea have gon
through. When you keep picking the wrong manager you keep sinking.
Iraola wouldn’t be my choice for Liverpool manager.
1 get klopp back
2 Enrique
3 Ancelotti
4 Deschamps
5 Emery
6 Mancini
7 conte
8 Luis de la fuente
9 Gasperini
10 Alonso gone to Chelsea
A few names for FSG to consider
All managers who’ve won at the top level.