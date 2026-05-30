‘Amazing ride’ – Arne Slot issues 22-word statement in philosophical response to Liverpool sacking

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has issued a brief public statement in response to his dismissal as Liverpool head coach on Saturday.

The Merseyside club today confirmed that they have parted company with the 47-year-old ‘with immediate effect’, bringing an end to his reign at Anfield after two years at the helm.

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The afterglow of Premier League glory 12 months ago subsided rapidly throughout a miserable 2025/26 season in which the Reds just about scraped a Champions League place, and many LFC supporters had lost faith in the Dutchman towards the end of the campaign.

Slot issues brief statement after Liverpool sacking

In contrast to the lengthy statement issued by Liverpool in the immediate aftermath of Slot’s dismissal, the now-unemployed tactician has aired a 22-word message in which he reflected philosophically on his two-year tenure on Merseyside.

The 47-year-old has said (via Fabrizio Romano on X): “It’s been an amazing ride together with Liverpool. I am so grateful that we were able to win the league last season.”

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It was the right time for Slot and Liverpool to part ways

When even a large number of match-going Reds supporters had aired their displeasure with Slot in the final weeks of a gruelling season, it felt as though the writing was on the wall and continuing with the Dutchman would’ve done more harm than good.

Results and performances over the past few months declined to an extent which made it hard to envisage the 47-year-old being able to instigate the necessary turnaround in 2026/27, and this feels like the right moment for an amicable parting of ways.

Hopefully FSG can get the next head coach in place sooner rather than later (Andoni Iraola is the early favourite to take over) and attention can turn to a new beginning well in time for pre-season in July and the resumption of competitive action from August.

Slot ultimately ran out of credit in the bank not just with Liverpool fans but also the hierarchy, but the memories of last year’s Premier League title party at Anfield will be fondly remembered for decades to come, and he handled the tragic loss of Diogo Jota with the utmost grace and dignity.

Unfortunately his tenure didn’t come to a happy ending, but this is the right time for him and the club to make a clean break and look to the future whilst being grateful for what they accomplished together in 2024/25.