‘Arne leaves with our gratitude’ – Liverpool’s statement on the dismissal of Slot in full

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool FC confirmed the departure of Arne Slot ‘with immediate effect’ on Saturday lunchtime, posting a lengthy statement voicing appreciation for his efforts during his two years in charge at the club.

The Dutchman delivered the Premier League title in his first season at the helm, but his second campaign saw the Reds plummet to a fifth-place finish as speculation over his future grew ever more intense by the month.

In posting the news of Slot’s dismissal to liverpoolfc.com, the club shared a statement which voiced genuine appreciation for his achievements in 2024/25, along with an acknowledgement that the time is right for a change in direction.

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Full Liverpool FC statement on the dismissal of Arne Slot

It read: ‘That this was a difficult decision for us to make as a club goes without saying. The contribution Arne has made to Liverpool FC in the time that he has been with us has been significant, meaningful and – most importantly of all to supporters and ourselves – successful.

‘As such, our appreciation for everything he has achieved could not be greater, particularly as it was underpinned by a work ethic, a diligence and a level of expertise which further underlined our view that he is a leader in his field.

‘From the moment that we first encountered Arne, it was immediately clear that he is an individual who does not merely accept responsibility, he embraces it. This was evident when he agreed to take over as head coach, when he guided us to the Premier League title and throughout the season just ended when he faced considerable challenges and burdens.

‘At the same time, we have collectively come to the conclusion that change is necessary in order for the club to keep moving forward. Again, it must be stressed that this is not a decision which has been reached lightly, anything but.

‘We would like to take this opportunity to place on record our appreciation for Arne, who will always hold a special place in the history of this football club as the coach who delivered Liverpool’s 20th league title.

‘That accomplishment – made all the more remarkable as it arrived in his very first season in charge – was built on outstanding coaching and leadership every single day.

‘He also helped guide the club through one of the most difficult periods imaginable following the loss of Diogo. The compassion and humanity he showed throughout that time said a great deal about him as a person.

‘As such, we can only wish Arne well in the next stage of his coaching career, with our expectation being that he will continue to be successful. We do so in the knowledge that his Liverpool legacy is intact and will become yet more meaningful in the years and decades to come.

‘Nevertheless, the conclusion we have come to is built on a belief that the team’s trajectory is best addressed through a change of direction. That does not diminish the work Arne has done here, or the respect we have for him. Nor is it a reflection of his talents. Rather, it is indicative of the need for a different approach.

‘Arne leaves with our gratitude, with a Premier League title to his name, and with the knowledge that he and his family will always be welcomed back at Anfield.’

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The time was right for a parting of ways

Few Liverpool fans would argue that the decision to move on from Slot now is the incorrect one – the decline from 12 months ago was simply too extreme to justify keeping faith with the Dutchman.

By acting now, FSG have at least given themselves the full summer to appoint a suitable successor to the 47-year-old – a process that we’d like to think is at an advanced stage behind the scenes – so that the new man in charge can implement his ideas and work with the squad from the start of pre-season.

LFC’s statement on the now-dismissed head coach is articulate, dignified and rightly appreciative of what Slot achieved at Anfield, not least for the extremely noble manner in which he publicly handled the tragedy of Diogo Jota’s death last July.

Nothing could’ve prepared him for that devastating occurrence, and it left him with an extraordinarily difficult task in guiding a heartbroken squad through the subsequent grieving process.

In that context, it’s understandable as to why results and performances declined so significantly this season; crucially, they did so to the extent that it was hard to envisage Slot being able to instigate the necessary improvement.

The time was right for a parting of ways, but he leaves with our gratitude for the Premier League title last year.