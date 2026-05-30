Next Liverpool manager: Luis Enrique scenario on the table despite Andoni Iraola talks

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Paddy “the Baddy” Pimblett has suggested that Luis Enrique could put himself in the frame to become the next Liverpool head coach.

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This comes after Arne Slot was sacked following a disappointing fifth-place finish in the 2025/26 season.

The Dutchman leaves having helped the Reds lift the Premier League title the campaign prior.

Could Luis Enrique replace Arne Slot as Liverpool manager?

With talks already firmly underway for Andoni Iraola to be the next Liverpool manager, it feels like there’s only a slim chance of Luis Enrique taking the lead.

Yet, you could forgive Paddy for offering up the PSG boss’s name, given his status as one of the leading coaches in the game.

“I want Luis Enrique to win tonight and then step down from being PSG manager, because he’s done the treble twice,” the UFC fighter told CBS Sports.

“And then be like, ‘I want a new challenge’, because we are a challenge at the minute.”

And the logic is sound. Why wouldn’t Enrique at least consider the possibility of life after Paris after lifting a second Champions League trophy with the Ligue 1 giants?

“I want Luis Enrique to win tonight and then step down.” 😅 Paddy The Baddy has made his choice on who he wants to see as the next Liverpool manager 🔴 pic.twitter.com/gsAPtDwIIc — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 30, 2026

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Jobs like Liverpool don’t come around often, and the 56-year-old has made it pretty clear previously that he’d like to one day manage in England.

So why not come to arguably the greatest footballing institution in the country?

Andoni Iraola remains the top candidate for Liverpool

It’s worth pointing out that Enrique would have to give up that PSG side to come to Liverpool. A team containing the likes of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Joao Neves. Bradley Barcola has been reduced to limited first-team starts this season, such has been PSG’s embarrassment of riches up front.

So you could forgive the manager for wanting to stay put with a side that’s set up to dominate in Europe for the next however many years.

To be clear, we’re not against Liverpool bringing Iraola on board. In fact, we’re big fans of the way he’s had his Bournemouth side playing, with an emphasis on intensity and aggressive pressing.

We do have some concerns, of course, over how that may translate to competing demands between Europe and the Premier League.

But you’d like to think that Richard Hughes and Co. aren’t going to stiff the new man the same way they stiffed Arne Slot ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Give Iraola wingers, give him a b*****d of a No.6, give him numbers to be able to help the squad manage the demands of competing on all fronts.