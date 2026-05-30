Liverpool officially confirm the departure of Arne Slot

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Liverpool FC have confirmed the departure of Arne Slot from the club.

The 47-year-old has paid the price for a dismal second season in charge at Anfield, with the Reds beginning the campaign as Premier League champions but ultimately slumping to a fifth-place finish.

The Dutchman had been coming under increasing pressure over the past few months, with the initial outcry from a vocal minority on social media growing into widespread doubts from supporters, pundits and journalists in recent weeks.

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Liverpool have sacked Arne Slot

The news was initially posted by Fabrizio Romano on X shortly after midday on Saturday as he posted: ‘Exclusive: Arne Slot and Liverpool to part ways with immediate effect. It’s over between the Dutch manager and Liverpool after end of the season review. Andoni Iraola, clear favourite to take over as next LFC head coach.’

Liverpool FC then confirmed the Dutchman’s exit ‘with immediate effect’ on their official website.

Despite widespread reports that the LFC hierarchy were set to keep faith with Slot because of his achievements in his first season in charge, the scale of the decline over the past 12 months was ultimately too much to justify keeping him on.

The results were awful, the football was mind-numbing to watch, and once even the match-going fans volubly turned on him during the Chelsea game at Anfield earlier this month, it truly felt as though there was no way back for the Dutchman.

At least FSG have acted decisively at the start of the summer, rather than waiting until pre-season was getting underway or even into the early weeks of the next campaign.

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A new chapter under Iraola?

If Iraola is to be the man to replace Slot, he’d arrive at Liverpool with a glowing reputation after his superb achievement in guiding Bournemouth to sixth in the Premier League, just one place and three points behind the Reds despite having a much smaller budget.

The Spaniard’s results speak for themselves, and his forward-thinking, high-tempo style of football should also please Kopites if it’s to be replicated at Anfield.

Ultimately, we believe that the club have made the right decision to move on from Slot at this juncture, although the 47-year-old will have our eternal gratitude for delivering the Premier League title with such conviction in his first season in charge.