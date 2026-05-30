Report: Why Liverpool may hold decisive edge over PSG in Yan Diomande transfer chase

(Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

According to reports from Spain, Liverpool may hold a potentially decisive edge over Paris Saint-Germain in the transfer race for Yan Diomande.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a summer move for the RB Leipzig winger as a prospective positional replacement for Mo Salah, following the Egyptian’s emotional Anfield send-off last weekend.

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The 19-year-old has publicly played down speculation regarding his future and insisted that he’s happy at his current club, although he continues to be the subject of intense transfer scrutiny, and that’s likely to be the case throughout the off-season.

Diomande ‘starting to lean towards’ Liverpool move

A report from Spanish outlet Sport on Friday claimed that Diomande is ‘starting to lean towards’ joining Liverpool rather than PSG due to promises from Anfield chiefs over a regular place in the first XI, of which he wouldn’t be assured at the Parc des Princes.

The Merseysiders are said to have commenced negotiations with the player’s agent, although RB Leipzig have set a starting price of €100m (£86.7m) to even bring them to the table over a prospective transfer.

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Liverpool must use that situation to their advantage

If Liverpool are serious about signing Diomande, they must fire off every arrow in their quiver, and one of those is definitely the greater prospect of regular game-time at Anfield than the Parc des Princes.

With Arne Slot evidently not trusting in Federico Chiesa, there’s a right-sided attacking berth up for grabs in the Reds’ starting XI, and the teenage Leipzig winger would seem capable of filling it after an excellent season in Germany in which he plundered 13 goals and 10 assists.

At PSG, the 19-year-old would have to fight off the likes of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue for a regular place in Luis Enrique’s line-up, a formidable obstacle even for a player of his talents.

Football-wise, the Parisians would likely carry a much greater appeal than Liverpool right now, especially if they win the Champions League final this evening and pull off back-to-back triumphs in the competition.

However, if game-time is a potential deal-breaker for Diomande, the Reds must capitalise upon that and offer him assurances of an immediate starting berth under Slot. After that, it’d be over to the player to replicate his Leipzig form on Merseyside from the start of next season.