Steven Gerrard believes 43y/o coach ‘should be in the conversation’ to replace Slot at Liverpool

Steven Gerrard has said that Andoni Iraola ‘should be in the conversation’ to become the next head coach of Liverpool.
FSG are on the lookout for a replacement for Arne Slot, who was relieved of his duties on Saturday after two years in charge.
DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY
Just after leaving Bournemouth, the 43-year-old has emerged as the early favourite to fill the vacancy at Anfield, and he’s been given the seal of approval by the former Reds captain.
Gerrard talks up Iraola as a candidate for Liverpool job
Gerrard was asked on TNT Sports’ coverage of the Champions League final if Iraola would be a suitable choice for the Liverpool job, and he replied (via Liverpool Echo): “Potentially, yes. I think he has done a fabulous job at Bournemouth. I think his style would suit Liverpool.
“Let’s not beat around the bush, Liverpool Football Club is an attractive job for a lot of elite managers around the world, so I don’t think he will be the only name on the table; but because of the link to Bournemouth and the guys that have come from Bournemouth to Liverpool in terms of board level, they will know him very well.
“There are other names out there as well that I am sure would want that Liverpool job. It’s a huge job in world football. Potentially, to answer your question, I think he should be in the conversation, yes.”
Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust
Iraola has a lot going for him as a candidate for the Liverpool job
The presence of Richard Hughes at Anfield – who was sporting director at Bournemouth when Iraola came to the Vitality Stadium three years ago – is a standout factor in potentially luring the Spaniard to Liverpool for a reunion.
Primarily, though, it’s the 43-year-old’s steady growth with the Cherries which has propelled him into firm contention to replace Slot, leading the south coast club to a first-ever European qualification and even taking them to the brink of sneaking into the Champions League.
He did so with a commitment to high-intensity, attack-minded football and, as his former player Antoine Semenyo has testified, a relentless approach to training – he’s most certainly not a believer in handing out cheap days off.
Question marks over his unfamiliarity with frequently having three matches a week and not managing a club at the top end of the table are valid, but Iraola has made a coaching career out of getting the most from the resources available to him and exceeding expectations.
He’s earned a crack at the Liverpool job if FSG were to appoint him, and receiving Gerrard’s blessing ought to count for quite a lot in these parts.
Iraola has a lot going for him as candidate for the Liverpool job.?
So did Brendan Rodgers and Arne slot. Rodgers got Swansea promotion to the premier league and was given the Liverpool job. Slot won the league and cup in Holland with feyenoord.
Iraola has got Bournemouth promotion to the premier league and Bournemouth have finished 6th this season.
You have to ask did Rodgers or slot deserve to be given the Liverpool job. Has Iraola done enough to deserve the Liverpool job.
It’s a massive step from Bournemouth to Liverpool.
Just as it was from Swansea and feyenoord to Liverpool.
There’s no pressure whatsoever being the Bournemouth manager. They are underdogs in every game they play, they have nothing to lose.
At Liverpool you are expected to win nearly every game and play good attacking football. The manager will be scrutinised in every moment, he has to handle the pressure and be a big enough personality to control the dressing room,
It’s a massive risk giving the job to someone who’s won nothing and has no experience at a huge football club.
For me there are better options our there than Iraola.
Is this now the criteria for the Liverpool job, a manager who’s done nothing from Bournemouth.
It looks like Arne Slot is heading to AC Milan, that’s interesting because the owners of AC MILAN are redbird capital, they have a 11 percent stake in Liverpool football club with FSG. I would expect Liverpool players heading to Milan this summer.
Better options, who? Iraola has succeeded in improving teams in each of his managerial jobs as he’s climbed the ladder and this would be an exciting and progressive appointment imo.
Well Luis Enrique for a start. He has achieved what was asked of him at PSG and done it twice as the league is pretty much a formality each season. Surely he wants a job in the Prem and what bigger job than to go head to head with Chelski and Man-115 and Lego-heads Arsenal. FSG should make him an offer he can’t refuse and I do not mean plant a severed horse’s head next to him in his bed 😆😂😎
Iraola didn’t get Bournemouth promoted to the premier league. They were already there. Gary O Neil was sacked.
Well at least give him a chance, let’s face it after the Slot debacle anyone looks good.
How about a condition of him being taken on is that Steven Gerrard becomes assistant manager,coach.
Great idea – Stevie part of the setup
I don’t know about his links to Richard Hughes. Hughes should have been the first sacking, followed by Edwards and before Slot. They spent nearly 1/2 a billion on walking wounded and premier league untested players.
We need a manager not a coach. Enrique would be perfect. With a recruitment team under him not above.