Steven Gerrard believes 43y/o coach ‘should be in the conversation’ to replace Slot at Liverpool

(Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Steven Gerrard has said that Andoni Iraola ‘should be in the conversation’ to become the next head coach of Liverpool.

FSG are on the lookout for a replacement for Arne Slot, who was relieved of his duties on Saturday after two years in charge.

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Just after leaving Bournemouth, the 43-year-old has emerged as the early favourite to fill the vacancy at Anfield, and he’s been given the seal of approval by the former Reds captain.

Gerrard talks up Iraola as a candidate for Liverpool job

Gerrard was asked on TNT Sports’ coverage of the Champions League final if Iraola would be a suitable choice for the Liverpool job, and he replied (via Liverpool Echo): “Potentially, yes. I think he has done a fabulous job at Bournemouth. I think his style would suit Liverpool.

“Let’s not beat around the bush, Liverpool Football Club is an attractive job for a lot of elite managers around the world, so I don’t think he will be the only name on the table; but because of the link to Bournemouth and the guys that have come from Bournemouth to Liverpool in terms of board level, they will know him very well.

“There are other names out there as well that I am sure would want that Liverpool job. It’s a huge job in world football. Potentially, to answer your question, I think he should be in the conversation, yes.”

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Iraola has a lot going for him as a candidate for the Liverpool job

The presence of Richard Hughes at Anfield – who was sporting director at Bournemouth when Iraola came to the Vitality Stadium three years ago – is a standout factor in potentially luring the Spaniard to Liverpool for a reunion.

Primarily, though, it’s the 43-year-old’s steady growth with the Cherries which has propelled him into firm contention to replace Slot, leading the south coast club to a first-ever European qualification and even taking them to the brink of sneaking into the Champions League.

He did so with a commitment to high-intensity, attack-minded football and, as his former player Antoine Semenyo has testified, a relentless approach to training – he’s most certainly not a believer in handing out cheap days off.

Question marks over his unfamiliarity with frequently having three matches a week and not managing a club at the top end of the table are valid, but Iraola has made a coaching career out of getting the most from the resources available to him and exceeding expectations.

He’s earned a crack at the Liverpool job if FSG were to appoint him, and receiving Gerrard’s blessing ought to count for quite a lot in these parts.