‘I could see both sides’ – Jamie Carragher ‘torn’ on Liverpool’s sacking of Arne Slot

Images via Michael Regan/Getty Images and Sky Sports

Jamie Carragher has said that he’s ‘torn’ on Liverpool’s decision to relieve Arne Slot of his duties and that he could ‘see both sides’ of the argument as to whether or not it was the right call.

The Dutchman lost his job as the Reds’ head coach on Saturday after two years at the helm, winning the Premier League title at the first attempt but then overseeing a calamitous slump to fifth in the table, with fans at Anfield ultimately unable to hide their restlessness.

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While some pundits have unreservedly criticised the decision to dispense with the 47-year-old, the ex-LFC defender was rather more balanced with his verdict.

Carragher on the fence over Slot sacking

Carragher told Sky Sports: “I was torn on Arne Slot. I would have almost backed any decision and I could see both sides of the argument, but it is a shock.

“I think an elite football manager, the absolute crème de la crème, probably finds a way of fixing Liverpool last season at some stage and making it better, but he wasn’t helped with recruitment.

“You look at those players – have any of them done well? There’s only [Hugo] Ekitike who’s played well; none of the others have done well. You could put that on the manager – does he need to get more out of them?

“Should those players have done more? A lot more, yes. Should the people above them have given them a better squad going into this season? Yes.

“There’s a lot of people to point the fingers at where Liverpool were last season, and also the players who were there the year before, a complete contrast in their performances.”

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Slot partially but not entirely to blame for Liverpool’s awful season

Carragher is right – Liverpool’s underachievement in 2025/26 is a collective failing and shouldn’t be pinned on any one group or individual.

To be fair to FSG, they backed Slot with an unprecedented transfer window spend of £446m, but the gamble on waiting until the last minute to move for Marc Guehi backfired horribly and had damaging repercussions throughout a season in which the Reds conceded 53 Premier League goals.

On the pitch, too many of the players failed to come anywhere close to the standards they’d shown in previous campaigns, whether that was for LFC or their previous clubs, and the head coach can’t legislate for some of the inexcusable on-field mistakes.

However, the Dutchman bears ultimate responsibility for the team’s turgid style of play, ill-advised tactical decisions (no more midfielders at right-back, please!) and substitutions which were curious, to put it politely.

This season was always going to be extremely difficult at Liverpool following the death of Diogo Jota, the impact of which should never be dismissed, but there are certainly some crucial lessons to be learned from the past few months in the hope that they won’t be repeated in the post-Slot era.